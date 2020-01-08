INRIX Launches First Intersection Intelligence Platform Powered Entirely by Vehicle Probe Data

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INRIX, Inc., a leader in connected car services and transportation analytics, today announced the industry's first signal analytics platform based exclusively on anonymous vehicle data. INRIX Signal Analytics powered by the Center for Advanced Transportation Technology (CATT Lab) is a scalable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective analytics platform to help cities and transportation agencies monitor, manage and measure the performance of individual or an entire road network of signalized intersections.

Traditionally, attempts to qualify and reduce unnecessary delays at intersections have required installing hardware and conducting fieldwork. Signal Analytics enables transportation agencies to implement industry-defined signal performance measures – by intersection, movement, time of day and day of week – purely from vehicle movement data; no roadside infrastructure required. The platform also allows agencies to easily identify, rank and prioritize intersection signal projects to achieve maximum impact on traffic flow.

"INRIX has achieved the necessary intersection penetration rates and device ping frequencies required to calculate the desired intersection metrics to aid cities in making decisions about how to best manage their intersections. Sufficient data granularity at the intersection level is a high bar but with the right data and insights, we knew we had a solution for traffic operators," said Jeff Summerson, Director – Product Management, INRIX.

Actionable, Effective Metrics

With a 1.5-5.5% penetration rate at every relevant intersection in the U.S., transportation agencies can assess and make key decisions to prioritize projects, then quantify the effectiveness on individual intersections, corridors or an entire system. Initial metrics available at all intersections include:

Arrival on Green: Percent of vehicles without a stop recorded within the intersection crossing

Percent of vehicles without a stop recorded within the intersection crossing Stopped Vehicles: Number of observed vehicles that stopped at the intersection

Number of observed vehicles that stopped at the intersection Actual Movements: Number of observed movements at the intersection for a chosen time period

Number of observed movements at the intersection for a chosen time period Travel Time: Distribution of time for each movement sequence in the intersection

Distribution of time for each movement sequence in the intersection Approach Speed: Speed distribution of vehicles directly before the intersection

Speed distribution of vehicles directly before the intersection Intersection Delay: Observed vehicle delays at the intersection by movement

"Studies show classic signal retiming can achieve near the same benefits as expensive adaptive systems. Utilizing expanded anonymous data from connected vehicles, INRIX is eliminating traditional cost, time and equipment expenditures while enabling robust and accurate insights of intersections. With over 300,000 traffic signals in the U.S. alone, the benefit to travellers, transportation agencies and the environment is nearly unquantifiable," said Ted Trepanier, P.E., Sr. Director – Public Sector Services, INRIX.

Signal Analytics is part of a new global suite of innovative road performance analytics and data visualizations also announced today. INRIX Analytics powered by the CATT Lab offers access to highly accurate data and tools to help transportation agencies assess and make key decisions on the performance of national, regional and city road networks. INRIX Analytics combines decades of expertise and development that INRIX and the CATT Lab have both made in transportation analytics.

INRIX Signal Analytics will be available in North America starting later this year. For further information, please visit inrix.com/products/signal-analytics/.

About INRIX

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and mobility analytics. We use data and insights to make mobility smarter, safer, and more efficient. With the ability to offer transportation services on every road in the world, we are the preferred provider of mobility intelligence for leading automakers, transport agencies and businesses. Learn more at INRIX.com.

About the CATT Lab

The CATT Lab is a not-for-profit, interdisciplinary group of more than ninety professional engineers, data scientists, developers, researchers, and students at the University of Maryland who develop, operate, and maintain innovative big data solutions for both the public and private sector. Learn more at CATTLab.org and ritis.org

SOURCE INRIX

Related Links

http://www.inrix.com

