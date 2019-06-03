INRIX Launches New Artificial Intelligence Traffic Solution

With INRIX AI Traffic, drivers get to their destinations faster and with less stress, businesses can make smarter decisions, and road authorities can gain the knowledge they need to promote public safety and future-proof their roadways.

"AI seems like an intangible technology but INRIX is taking advantage of its endless capabilities to improve transportation around the world," said Mark Daymond, chief technology officer at INRIX. "By radically enhancing precision, timeliness, detail and coverage, INRIX AI Traffic is an evolution in traffic intelligence for connected cars and smart cities."

INRIX AI Traffic is powered by a new geospatial engine that uses deep learning to provide increasingly better and more accurate traffic analytics. The engine was trained on trillions of data points collected over a decade, including from connected cars, mobile phones, weather, historical traffic, incidents and more. Combing historical insights with real-time data, INRIX AI Traffic can identify traffic conditions with an amazing level of precision for every type of complex situation. The new processing engine also reduces latency, which means it can ingest, process and output data faster than ever before. Most importantly, INRIX AI Traffic is continually learning, so accuracy improves over time.

INRIX has long been a pioneer in smart mobility. It was the first company to launch a crowd-sourced traffic network, the first provider of a map agonistic traffic solution with unrivaled granularity and coverage, and now, it is the first with a traffic solution built from the ground up on artificial intelligence and deep learning – laying the foundation to improve transportation worldwide.

