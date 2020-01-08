INRIX Redefines Transportation Management with New Global Analytics Suite

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INRIX, Inc., a leader in connected car services and transportation analytics, today announced a new global suite of innovative road performance analytics and visualisations. INRIX Analytics powered by the Center for Advanced Transportation Technology (CATT Lab) offers access to highly precise data and tools to help transport agencies assess and make key decisions on the performance of national, regional and city road networks. INRIX Analytics combines decades of expertise and innovation that INRIX and the CATT Lab have both made in transportation analytics.

"Building on the success of our 12-year partnership with the CATT Lab across the U.S., our expanded collaboration will deliver a sophisticated transportation management solution for cities and DOTs around the world," said Scott Sedlik, executive vice president, INRIX. "This new analytics suite is designed to help transport agencies and city planners reduce cost of daily operations, pinpoint areas that benefit most from road improvements and more accurately measure and report the impact of their investments."

INRIX fuses anonymous data from diverse datasets – such as phones, cars, trucks and cities – that leads to more robust and accurate insights. With rich data enabling in-depth traffic and trip behavior, INRIX Analytics helps cities and road authorities effectively monitor, manage and measure the performance of their road network.

INRIX Analytics delivers the most granular mobility data, analytics and visualizations in three distinct, but complementary modules:

Roadway Analytics : Pinpoint the benefit of road and transportation improvements, optimize roadway performance and measure project effectiveness with highly granular data and in-depth analytical tools with map animations, charts, and other data visualizations

Trip Analytics : Accurate insight into the daily trips consumers and delivery vehicles take, including where they begin and end their journeys and the road segments used, enabling trend analysis and modeling of transportation network investments

Signal Analytics: Implement industry-defined signal performance measures – by intersection, movement, time of day and day of week – purely from anonymous vehicle probe data; no roadside infrastructure required

Hundreds of road authorities around the world – including entire countries – already use INRIX data and analytics to manage their transportation systems. INRIX Analytics powered by the CATT Lab is immediately available in North America, followed by the United Kingdom and Europe later this year and rest of world in 2021. For further information, please visit inrix.com/products.

About INRIX

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and mobility analytics. We use data and insights to make mobility smarter, safer, and more efficient. With the ability to offer transportation services on every road in the world, we are the preferred provider of mobility intelligence for leading automakers, transport agencies and businesses. Learn more at INRIX.com.

About the CATT Lab

The CATT Lab is a not-for-profit, interdisciplinary group of more than ninety professional engineers, data scientists, developers, researchers, and students at the University of Maryland who develop, operate, and maintain innovative big data solutions for both the public and private sector. Learn more at CATTLab.org and ritis.org

