INROADS Assembles Best-in-Class Influencers for its Annual Benefit Gala

Jonathan Capehart, of MSNBC, served as the event's emcee, and Southern Company received the Frank C. Carr Award

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS – INROADS is a leading developer of leadership and career opportunities for underrepresented and talented youth in America. As a result of this work, there are more than 30,000 alumni who are some of the most notable and impactful leaders across industries.

INROADS' Annual Benefit Gala celebrated leaders and partners across industries who use their platforms to make a difference. The 2022 award recipients include the Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient: Congressman James E. Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives; Frank C. Carr Award Recipient: Southern Company, accepted by Tom Fanning, Chairman, President & CEO, Southern Company; Excellence in Leadership Award Recipient: Scott Mills, CEO of BET; Alumni of the Year Award Recipient: Martin Cabrera, Founder and CEO, Cabrera Capital Partners, LLC & Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC; and Entrepreneur of the Year Award Recipient: Dia Simms, CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, Co-Founder, Pronghorn, and INROADS Alumna.

"It is an honor to see the results of INROADS' efforts manifested in the work of our graduates, sponsors, and community partners. It's what our organization is all about, and we believe that our impact on the corporate world will only grow over the next fifty years and beyond," said Forest Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer of INROADS.

This year's honorees, some of whom are INROADS alumni, are helping to build Latin economies and influence the growth of the Black-owned spirits business. Some of the corporate partners that were recognized included Southern Company and BET. Both of their CEOs have used their platforms to lean in on matters of diversity and inclusion.

"As leaders, we must advocate for change and serve as an example for others. We owe it to future generations to begin the transformation that will open the door to equity, leadership, and opportunity for all," said Tom Fanning, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Company.

INROADS' Benefit Gala has been held annually to give prominence to the organization's impact on the corporate world since its establishment in 1970. By helping companies identify underrepresented talent, the organization has clearly established itself as a pioneer in the field of career advancement for young, diverse professionals.

"This event is an INROADS tradition that carries on the vision of our founder, Father Carr. It allows us to honor his memory while also bringing together members of the community and corporate partners to recognize the work they are doing, as well," said James Tolliver, Chief Development Officer, and Chief of Staff.

The Benefit Gala was held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and also hosted a live audience. All proceeds from the event directly support INROADS scholars through its internship programs.

You can visit https://inroads.org/benefitgala/ for a recap of the event.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

