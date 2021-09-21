INROADS College Links Expands Its Reach And Impact To More U.S. Cities

"Emerging talent of color have faced unparalleled obstacles — from COVID-19, to school interruption and economic disparities. Despite these barriers, INROADS is seeing increases in enthusiasm among our youth to prepare now to become the problem solvers of tomorrow. BBVA, ConocoPhillips and Dollar General, have stepped up to provide students in Birmingham, Alabama; Houston, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee, with access to our program designed to meet their desires for leadership development," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc.

Market expansion in Nashville, Tennessee, is being led by Dollar General, which recently partnered with INROADS to promote civic leadership to youth talent. Expansion to Birmingham, Alabama, is being led by BBVA USA (now a part of PNC). Its involvement focuses on the implementation of curricula that prepares students for success in the financial services industry. In Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips aims to give early preparation to the next generation of STEM professionals and engineers.

INROADS College Links Launch event will be held virtually on September 22 at 7:00 p.m. EDT. At this event, students, parents and community outreach partners will meet corporate and civic leaders from Birmingham, Houston and Nashville, to connect and share the program in their respective communities. Carter Womble, an INROADS College Links-Houston scholar, will be the student emcee for this event. He will share his story as a senior in high school and how INROADS gave him the skills to become confident in coding.

"The expansion is designed to meet a growing demand for the program," said Harper. "We have just confirmed our next emerging cities in San Antonio, Texas, with the support of USAA, and Charleston, West Virginia. It's always the right time to invest in the talent of tomorrow."

The INROADS College Links Program is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 year. To apply, visit INROADS.org/college-links .

RSVP for the launch event at INROADS.org/college-links-expansion .

About INROADS

INROADS is the world's largest nonprofit organization committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth. With more than 30,000 alumni worldwide, INROADS has contributed to increases in the number of C-suite executives in corporate America. Founded in 1970, INROADS' record of impact extends more than 50 years. For more information, visit INROADS.org.

