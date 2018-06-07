INROADS Delivers On CEO Action For Diversity & Inclusion, Advancing Best Practices In The Workplace

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion will be celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. INROADS President and CEO, Forest T. Harper, Jr., took note of the nonprofit's personal impact of preparing 21st century diverse leaders for corporate success. "We believe in leading by example. Our commitment to move the diversity needle started in 1970 with the founding of INROADS, and this pledge was another avenue for us to fulfill our mission in Corporate America. As a result of our daily pursuit, we can strongly state our impact to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion with a sense of great accomplishment."

To date, INROADS was steadfast in accomplishing three very large pledges that have helped continue the organization's forward movement to diversify the workplace: continue to cultivate a workplace that supports open dialogue about diversity and inclusion, implement and expand unconscious bias education, and share best practices.

In addition, INROADS will take its commitment to the next level by introducing its second training of unconscious bias to hundreds of graduating seniors at its upcoming Leadership Development Institute July 19-21, hosted by Proctor and Gamble and presented by FedEx.

For more information about INROADS, its programs and how you can become connected to the nonprofit, visit INROADS.org.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS develops and places talented underserved youth in business and industry, preparing them for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal and social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has placed students in over 135,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated over 28,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with over 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

