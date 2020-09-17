INROADS Hispanic Initiatives Close The Gap For Latinx Students

"For 50 years, INROADS has been in the business of creating talented leadership and developing that leadership for Corporate America," said Forest T. Harper Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Through Visiones and scholarships, we're also able to contribute to closing the racial wealth gap in America. The opportunities we provide to diverse and underserved students can only be made possible with the generosity of those who also believe in the importance of corporate diversity and its impact on serving in the workforce and the community," said Harper.

Visiones is a program that impacts on three levels – assisting students financially, bridging the gap to college and supporting families. Through the scholarship program called Visiones 100, Hispanic/Latino students who have achieved scholastic excellence with a 3.0 or higher GPA, and 3.5 GPA for high school students, can apply for financial assistance. Each scholarship winner has made a profound community and social impact by being a standout leader. The scholarship has financially benefited Hispanic/Latino students in colleges and high schools across the U.S.

"I spent every summer [in college] interning for GE. It was all because of INROADS," said Daniel Odio, INROADS' alumnus and CEO of Armory. "[I was able to have] this transformative experience, where I got to understand the business world very early in college. Joining INROADS is an amazing way to get access to a network of people that care a lot about your success, but you have to believe and invest in yourself."

INROADS' mission is to deliver innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Each year, the INROADS Visiones event focuses on Hispanic initiatives to provide effective programs and opportunities that prepare students for career readiness.

"As a member of the Latino community, I'm overwhelmed with pride knowing that the impact of Visiones is changing the lives of my community and across the nation," said Myrna Garcia-Clemmons, AVP, Head of INROADS National Hispanic Initiatives at INROADS.

INROADS gives a big thank-you to its generous sponsors and supporters for this year's virtual event, including the Carlos Nevárez Music, Display America, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, FedEx, Georgia Power, Kaiser Permanente, Lockheed Martin, Univision and UPS. To fund programs such as Visiones 100, donations are heavily encouraged.

Visit INROADS.org/Visiones-donate to support programs such as Visiones 100, and learn more about INROADS at INROADS.org.

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. Today, INROADS is credited with establishing the Black middle class. With more than 30,000 alumni, INROADS is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underserved and underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has placed students in more than 154,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

