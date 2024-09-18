InRoomTM, AI driven gesture-sensing camera technology from FlatFrog, launches in the latest Ricoh Collaboration Board for meeting rooms

FlatFrog is excited to announce the launch of InRoom™ software based sensing technology integrated with Ricoh Collaboration Board camera that detects natural gestures and movements of meeting participants.

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-Covid, there has been considerable advancement in integrating video conferencing into meeting spaces. However, users continue to seek more engaging and collaborative experiences, taking into account both on-site and remote participants, which go beyond video and audio calls afforded by current solutions.

FlatFrog is thrilled to unveil the next wave of innovation, the InRoom™ AI driven sensing technology, enabling Ricoh "Gesture Pointer" functionality in the latest Ricoh AI camera and Ricoh Collaboration Board W5500, W6500 and W7500: https://www.ricoh.co.jp/products/maker/ricoh/collaboration-board-w-series. The Ricoh "Gesture Pointer" allows teams to seamlessly and accurately highlight content on the Ricoh Collaboration Board by simply pointing, while being seated.

This AI based innovation will help drive engagement in the meeting, whether the participants are on-site in the room or participating remotely. Everyone can see the pointing gestures from the room.

Gesture Pointer

Ricoh is a leader in meeting room solutions and the latest Ricoh Collaboration Board also contains FlatFrog's award winning InGlass™ touch technology, enabling industry leading interactive features such as low latency natural handwriting and palm rejection using passive pens. Ricoh Collaboration Board W5500/W6500/W7500 are sold in the Japan market.

"We are very proud that Ricoh yet again has chosen to work with FlatFrog for their next generation interactive display. Together we are driving innovation and delivering technology that aligns with the evolving needs of the modern workspace," commented Anders Krook, VP Sales at FlatFrog.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD). It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work, so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future. For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

About FlatFrog

FlatFrog is the market leader in interactive meeting solutions, with high-performance TeamTablet™ appliances for both in-room, hybrid and virtual meetings and patented InGlass™ touch displays. FlatFrog has designed its award winning, InGlass™ touch display technology from the ground up, providing the best pen and touch input to mimic the intuitive feeling of a dry-erase board. FlatFrog is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with locations in the U.S., Taiwan, China and South Korea. For more information, please visit https://www.flatfrog.com.

