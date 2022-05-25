INS Global Attends Prowein 2022 to Renew Post-Pandemic Ties with Customers

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from global employment outsourcing provider INS Global attended Prowein 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, to re-establish key customer relationships after the event's two-year absence due to COVID-19.

Prowein 2022, hosted this year in May rather than March, offered the world's largest assortment of wine and spirits industry professionals the chance to exhibit their product ranges. With a confirmed attendance of over 5500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, Prowein 2022 was a return to form after being cancelled for the last two years.

INS Global asserts the importance of such events for pushing innovation and association in the wine and spirits industry. According to INS Global founder and Managing Director Wei Hsu, "These events bring together the best in global industry leaders and provide the greatest opportunity for sharing ideas and furthering collaborative efforts."

Wei Hsu founded INS Global to improve the quality of the service options available to companies pursuing global expansion goals. The company has had a strong connection to the wine and spirits industry since its founding in 2006 due to the substantial benefits its overseas employment solutions can offer for these companies, especially in the APAC region.

Charles Sichel, Export Director of Maison Sichel said of the event, "INS Global has been our long-term global PEO and recruitment partner for over a decade, and it was a pleasure to meet them again at the event. We cannot imagine a faster, more reliable, or more professional partner for wineries that sell abroad."

Continuing on the importance of customer service support options going forward, Wei Hsu described the company's vision for the next stage of post-pandemic expansion strategies. "The new situation that we all find ourselves in requires inventive solutions. We at INS Global are dedicated to pushing the frontiers of global mobility in the years to come."

This event follows an acceleration of INS Global's service expansion efforts with the announcement of additional branch offices opened in France and the US in 2022.

About INS Global

INS Global is an international PEO and Employer of Record specialist with over fifteen years of experience as an industry-leading provider of innovative global employment solutions. With our range of service options, we offer the opportunity for companies around the world to expand rapidly, efficiently, and fearlessly.

Our international support and advisory experts provide an in-depth understanding of today's global expansion requirements. INS Global is proud to offer our clients access to tailor-made solutions in the fields of recruitment, employment outsourcing, payroll support systems, and overseas compliance assurance.

For more information and a free consultation with one of our global mobility advisors, contact us today at https://ins-globalconsulting.com/contact/.

Contact Details

Name: Koren Eloul

Email: [email protected]

Address: 276 5th Avenue, Suite 704 – 3101, New York, NY 10001

Phone Number: 520-268-5206

Website Address: https://ins-globalconsulting.com/

SOURCE INS Global