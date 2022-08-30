INS Global Celebrates 15 Years of Service as an International Expansion Solutions Provider

INS Global announced its 15th anniversary as a global PEO and HR outsourcing services provider.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since being founded in Shanghai, China, in 2006, INS Global has been a provider of HR outsourcing services to companies wishing to expand their services overseas efficiently. Managing Director and founder Wei Hsu began the company to enhance the experiences of businesses who found they met various difficulties when expanding internationally.

INS Global now offers services designed to simplify and guarantee security through the expansion process, including recruitment, global PEO and EOR services, multi-country payroll management, and international tax regulation compliance assurance. From its founding, the company has grown to manage offices in over ten countries, with service options available in more than 80 others.

"It was important for me to fill what I saw as a gap in the market for a truly global, truly expert provider of global mobility solutions," said Wei Hsu. "As a multi-national, multi-cultural company ourselves, we are perfectly positioned to offer these kinds of services to our clients and partners worldwide. We believe in the ideals of a shared global community of professionals and innovators. Our company mission has always reflected the change we want to see in terms of truly international business."

While expansion opportunities were limited during the pandemic, INS Global has seen an increased acceleration in global expansion plans across multiple industries since the reopening of national borders. As a result, the company has expanded the range and availability of services offered, including via the improved functionality of a new website launched in July 2022.

"We have been working with [INS] for five years and will continue to do so for every new market we tackle," said Miguel Romero, APAC Director of Europastry. "With 2800 employees worldwide…we knew that a PEO service would be the best solution for us and the best fit."

Proud of a strong history of client satisfaction, INS Global now looks to the future of international expansion services as one of ever greater opportunities for collaboration between clients and service providers thanks to technology. Clients can now benefit from increased coverage and 24/7 communication, making overseas expansion more straightforward.

A technology-driven overseas PEO and Employer of Record provider, INS Global offers cutting-edge international employment solutions in more than 80 countries worldwide. We have been a crucial source of support and direction for businesses for more than 15 years, helping them to grow effectively, aggressively, and confidently.

We take pride in giving our clients access to specialized hiring solutions, managing payroll support systems, and guaranteeing international compliance at every step.

Contact us now at https://ins-globalconsulting.com/contact/ if you'd like to learn more or to set up a meeting with one of our knowledgeable expansion experts at your earliest convenience.

