Insala to Receive Growth Investment from HR technology Investor and Announces Insala People Analytics Decision Support

DALLAS and LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insala, provider of the most comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions supporting the employee career lifecycle, today announced the closing of a significant equity investment from Mark Hamdan, the founder and former CEO of HRsmart, entrepreneur, and investor in several HR technology businesses.

Over its 24-year history, Insala has transformed the way companies engage, develop, transition and connect talent. Insala customers, who include many Fortune 1000, generate strong returns on their investment by applying career management, mentoring, coaching, career transition and alumni solutions and achieving world-class status with their employees and alumni alike.

Along with Mr. Hamdan's strategic investment, Insala are also announcing the acquisition of significant technological capability from TrenData, Inc., a state-of-the-art, AI-driven, people analytics solution for corporate human resources. This acquisition enables Insala to deliver predictive, AI driven analytics to their clients in the areas of career development, mentoring, coaching, alumni, & career transition, utilizing analytics that can enable HR executives and recruiters to make key decisions about their employees.

Insala People Analytics uses statistics and modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze large volumes of talent data to help organizations make informed recruitment and business decisions. As the first of its kind being applied to career solutions, Insala People Analytics has leapt over its competition and is offering something innovative and strategic to its customers.

Mr. Hamdan joins Insala as a strategic investment partner to support the company's rapid growth and innovation. He has been appointed Chairman of Insala's new board supporting CEO Phillip C. Roark. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

"Each day, more organizations are making the switch to Insala solutions from our competitors or expanding their capability to deliver innovative solutions to engage and retain top talent" said Phillip C. Roark, Insala's CEO. "This market movement, coupled with Mark Hamdan's investment, is a testament to the strength of our platform and its unlimited possibilities."

"I am excited to partner with the strong management team at Insala and to join as an investor in the company. As the premier employee engagement and career development platform, Insala represents a unique investment opportunity to drive growth over the long-term with a market leading business," said Mark Hamdan.

The talented Insala management team will continue to lead the company, leveraging Mr. Hamdan's partnership, to broaden its offerings to address the needs of its customers.

"As organizations face increased demands from the market place to provide new solutions that create transparency of career opportunities and solutions that extend the value of the employee relationships, throughout their careers and afterwards as alumni, only companies like Insala with pure SaaS solutions, will have the ability to effectively address these needs," said Mark Hamdan, Insala's new partner. "With its highly secure, GDPR compliant, cloud-based platform, Insala is uniquely positioned to serve its customers over the long-term."

Ellen M. Steinlauf, Managing Director - Piermont Advisors, acted as strategic advisor to Insala.

Insala's Solutions

For the last two and a half decades, Insala has delivered innovation through its world-class SaaS platform and instructional content, enabling 150 enterprise customers worldwide, to engage their employees with career development tools. Insala's solutions are used today by nearly 3 million employees in the world's largest global financial and professional services firms, law firms, industrials, telecommunications companies, and industry associations in more than 170 countries and more than 20 languages.

The Insala suite of employee career lifecycle solutions combine the power of people analytics, software, rich content, readiness workshops and SaaS software, into a suite of solutions that support employees' careers; during employment, through transition and then outside the organization, as alumni.

