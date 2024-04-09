INSBANK Hires Peyton Green to Succeed Retiring CFO

Former Investment Banker joins Nashville Lender upon Mark Bruchas' retirement after 17 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INSBANK, its holding company, InsCorp, Inc. (OTCQX: IBTN), recently reported that Peyton Green was hired as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the bank and its holding company, InsCorp, Inc. As CFO, Green succeeds Mark Bruchas, who retired in February after 17 years of service in that role. "Members of our team have known Peyton for a number of years, having worked with him in an advisory capacity, and were excited that he envisioned INSBANK as a home for leveraging his skillsets as our bank grows," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "We were also pleased to have had the opportunity for Peyton and Mark to work together for a period of time in order to effectuate a smooth transition," Rieniets continued.

Green joins the team of the Nashville lender after 30 years in the financial services industry. Most recently he served as an investment banker focused on the financial services sector with Piper Sandler for over five years. His previous experience included senior equity analyst roles at Piper, Sterne, Agee, and Leach, Inc., and FHN Financial. Green has resided in INSBANK's local market for over 22 years, and is a graduate of the University of the South in nearby Sewanee, TN. "With a differentiated business model and a track record of quality, I am excited to be a member of INSBANK's excellent team of commercial bankers and dedicated client experience professionals and look forward to enhancing the Bank's growth trajectory in our vibrant middle-Tennessee market and our nationwide healthcare banking franchise," said Peyton Green, CFO.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com.

