INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings Growth
Tech Initiatives & Margin Expansion Fuel Nashville Bank's Efficiency
Jul 28, 2021, 21:10 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN), today reported second quarter earnings of $1,369,000, or $0.47 per share compared to $549,000 and $.19 per share for the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings were $2,659,000, or $0.91 per share, which was a 107.6% increase over the prior year of $1,281,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin improved for the third consecutive quarter, as repricing liabilities drove a decrease in the bank's cost of funding. "Our team made steady progress on both short and long-term goals this quarter," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Growth, margin enhancement, and reduction in non-performing assets all contributed to a double-digit return for our shareholders."
Driven by a variety of on-going technology initiatives, in the second quarter INSBANK also surpassed some of its own peak performance ratios. On a year-to-date basis the bank's efficiency ratio improved to 51%, while assets per employee continued to grow, eclipsing $14 million for the first time ever. "Fintech is rapidly changing the banking landscape, as market share and capital are migrating to institutions capable of both meeting the customer digitally as well as employing technology to operate efficiently," said Rieniets. "Driven by a culture that embraces continuous improvement, our team is meeting the technology challenge as evidenced by these operating metrics," Rieniets continued.
Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include (Peer data is as of March 31, 2021):
- Total assets grew $66.5 million year over year or 11.2% as of June 30, 2021.
- Non-interest bearing deposits grew $14.6 million or 21.9% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.
- Loans generated through the government's SBA-PPP Phase II program totaled $19 million.
- Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $770,000 at June 30, 2021.
- Efficiency ratio was 51.1% at June 30, 2021, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.7%.
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, slightly lower than 1.78% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.43%.
- Cost of all interest-bearing funding was .98% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreasing from 1.63% for the same period in 2020.
- Assets per employee remained strong at $14.3 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.6 million.
- The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.1%, while total risk-based capital was 13.3%.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.45% exclusive of PPP loan balances and 1.35% including PPP balances, slightly lower than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.37%.
- Annualized return on tangible common equity for the year was 10.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2021
- Tangible book value increased $0.80 to $18.04 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings less a dividend of $.12 per share.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK. TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com
|
InsCorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(000's)
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$ 15,785
|
$ 8,219
|
$ 4,986
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
57,637
|
33,356
|
32,297
|
Securities
|
16,093
|
17,039
|
23,508
|
Loans
|
534,574
|
525,235
|
500,025
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(7,225)
|
(7,365)
|
(6,480)
|
Net Loans
|
527,349
|
517,870
|
493,545
|
Premises and Equipment, net
|
13,437
|
13,630
|
13,831
|
Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
12,486
|
10,115
|
9,989
|
Restricted Equity Securities
|
8,630
|
7,612
|
6,299
|
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
|
1,091
|
1,091
|
1,091
|
Other Assets
|
7,640
|
8,298
|
8,090
|
Total Assets
|
$ 660,148
|
$ 617,230
|
$ 593,636
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$ 81,376
|
$ 52,665
|
$ 66,773
|
Interest-bearing
|
452,422
|
417,731
|
397,941
|
Total Deposits
|
533,798
|
470,396
|
464,714
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|
40,000
|
50,000
|
49,000
|
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
|
14,070
|
18,412
|
8,400
|
Subordinated Debentures
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
-
|
7,000
|
-
|
Other Liabilities
|
3,190
|
5,328
|
6,079
|
Total Liabilities
|
606,058
|
566,136
|
543,193
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common Stock
|
31,585
|
31,190
|
31,155
|
Treasury Stock
|
(663)
|
(681)
|
-
|
Accumulated Retained Earnings
|
22,666
|
20,377
|
18,948
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|
502
|
208
|
340
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
54,090
|
51,094
|
50,443
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 660,148
|
$ 617,230
|
$ 593,636
|
Tangible Book Value
|
$ 18.04
|
$ 17.24
|
$ 16.85
|
InsCorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(000's)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
Interest Income
|
$ 11,998
|
$ 22,694
|
$ 11,780
|
Interest Expense
|
2,672
|
7,221
|
3,975
|
Net Interest Income
|
9,326
|
15,473
|
7,805
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
1,025
|
2,400
|
1,100
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|
119
|
212
|
103
|
Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
121
|
251
|
124
|
Gain on Interest Rate Hedges and Security sales
|
307
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
583
|
705
|
383
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
Salaries and Benefits
|
3,356
|
6,200
|
3,137
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
644
|
1,233
|
584
|
Data Processing
|
293
|
553
|
270
|
Marketing and Advertising
|
208
|
349
|
152
|
Other
|
1,011
|
1,843
|
983
|
Net income from Operations
|
3,919
|
4,063
|
2,189
|
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
|
478
|
956
|
478
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
3,441
|
3,107
|
1,711
|
Income Tax Expense
|
(782)
|
(674)
|
(430)
|
Net Income
|
$ 2,659
|
$ 2,433
|
$ 1,281
|
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
|
$ 0.91
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.44
