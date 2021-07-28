INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings Growth

Tech Initiatives & Margin Expansion Fuel Nashville Bank's Efficiency

INSBANK

Jul 28, 2021, 21:10 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN), today reported second quarter earnings of $1,369,000, or $0.47 per share compared to $549,000 and $.19 per share for the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings were $2,659,000, or $0.91 per share, which was a 107.6% increase over the prior year of $1,281,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin improved for the third consecutive quarter, as repricing liabilities drove a decrease in the bank's cost of funding. "Our team made steady progress on both short and long-term goals this quarter," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Growth, margin enhancement, and reduction in non-performing assets all contributed to a double-digit return for our shareholders."

Driven by a variety of on-going technology initiatives, in the second quarter INSBANK also surpassed some of its own peak performance ratios. On a year-to-date basis the bank's efficiency ratio improved to 51%, while assets per employee continued to grow, eclipsing $14 million for the first time ever. "Fintech is rapidly changing the banking landscape, as market share and capital are migrating to institutions capable of both meeting the customer digitally as well as employing technology to operate efficiently," said Rieniets. "Driven by a culture that embraces continuous improvement, our team is meeting the technology challenge as evidenced by these operating metrics," Rieniets continued.   

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include (Peer data is as of March 31, 2021):

  • Total assets grew $66.5 million year over year or 11.2% as of June 30, 2021.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits grew $14.6 million or 21.9% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Loans generated through the government's SBA-PPP Phase II program totaled $19 million.
  • Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $770,000 at June 30, 2021.
  • Efficiency ratio was 51.1% at June 30, 2021, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.7%.
  • Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, slightly lower than 1.78% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.43%.
  • Cost of all interest-bearing funding was .98% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreasing from 1.63% for the same period in 2020.
  • Assets per employee remained strong at $14.3 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.6 million.
  • The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.1%, while total risk-based capital was 13.3%.
  • The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.45% exclusive of PPP loan balances and 1.35% including PPP balances, slightly lower than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.37%.
  • Annualized return on tangible common equity for the year was 10.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2021
  • Tangible book value increased $0.80 to $18.04 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings less a dividend of $.12 per share.

About INSBANK 

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK.  TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)









June 30,

December 31,

June 30,


2021

2020

2020

Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents

$                       15,785

$                                8,219

$                         4,986

Interest Bearing Deposits

57,637

33,356

32,297

Securities

16,093

17,039

23,508







Loans

534,574

525,235

500,025

  Allowance for Loan Losses

(7,225)

(7,365)

(6,480)

Net Loans

527,349

517,870

493,545







Premises and Equipment, net

13,437

13,630

13,831

Bank Owned Life Insurance

12,486

10,115

9,989

Restricted Equity Securities

8,630

7,612

6,299

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091

1,091

Other Assets

7,640

8,298

8,090







  Total Assets

$                     660,148

$                            617,230

$                     593,636







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities





  Deposits






Non-interest-bearing

$                       81,376

$                              52,665

$                       66,773

Interest-bearing

452,422

417,731

397,941

Total Deposits

533,798

470,396

464,714







  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

40,000

50,000

49,000

  Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund

14,070

18,412

8,400

  Subordinated Debentures

15,000

15,000

15,000

  Federal Funds Purchased

-

7,000

-

  Other Liabilities

3,190

5,328

6,079

Total Liabilities

606,058

566,136

543,193







Shareholders' Equity





Common Stock

31,585

31,190

31,155

Treasury Stock

(663)

(681)

-

Accumulated Retained Earnings

22,666

20,377

18,948

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

502

208

340

Total Stockholders' Equity

54,090

51,094

50,443

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$                     660,148

$                            617,230

$                     593,636







Tangible Book Value

$                         18.04

$                                17.24

$                         16.85

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)









Six Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021







Interest Income

$                       11,998

$                              22,694

$                       11,780

Interest Expense

2,672

7,221

3,975

Net Interest Income

9,326

15,473

7,805

Provision for Loan Losses

1,025

2,400

1,100

Non-Interest Income





Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

119

212

103

Bank Owned Life Insurance

121

251

124

Gain on Interest Rate Hedges and Security sales

307

-

-

Other

583

705

383

Non-Interest Expense





Salaries and Benefits

3,356

6,200

3,137

Occupancy and equipment

644

1,233

584

Data Processing

293

553

270

Marketing and Advertising

208

349

152

Other

1,011

1,843

983

Net income from Operations

3,919

4,063

2,189







Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt

478

956

478

Income Before Income Taxes

3,441

3,107

1,711

Income Tax Expense

(782)

(674)

(430)

Net Income

$                         2,659

$                                2,433

$                         1,281







Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                            0.91

$                                   0.83

$                            0.44

