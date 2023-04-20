INSBANK Parent InsCorp Reports First Quarter Profits

Nashville Bank Balances Growth & Risk Management Practices to Navigate Current Economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN) reported a first quarter net profit of $2,050,000 or, $0.71 per share. Relative to the same quarter of the prior year, net interest income grew $1,047,000, while operating expenses increased $143,000. Operating income before taxes and non-recurring items was $2,614,000, versus $1,740,000 the prior year. While net interest margin of 3.44% was greater than that of the prior year same period of 3.06%, margin declined 30 basis points on a sequential quarter basis. For the quarter, loans grew $12.8 million, or 7.8%, on an annualized basis, while all forms of funding increased $32 million. "Against the backdrop of unprecedented Fed rate increases over the past 12 months, our results were in line with our expectations for the early part of the year," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Despite the headwind of higher funding costs, loan growth and efficient operations helped enable a 13.5% return on equity for the quarter, which is consistent with our long-term strategic objectives," Rieniets continued.

Measures of asset quality remain very strong for the company and compare very favorably to recent peer group data. Past due loans as of March 31 were 0.05%, while non-performing assets totaled just 0.32%. There were no charge-offs during the quarter, and loan risk ratings migrated positively during the period. On-balance sheet liquidity as of March 31 was $86 million, increasing $22 million during the quarter. "Recent bank failures highlighted the importance of prudent enterprise risk management, more specifically in the areas of interest rate risk and liquidity risk," said Rieniets. "Our team has historically applied the concept of diversification to funding the balance sheet, alongside risk mitigation strategies such as interest rate caps, floors, and hedges to minimize exposure to interest rate volatility. While some of our peers have seen large discounts to mark-to-market capital, our negative AOCI adjustment is a mere $208,000, or less than 0.25% of the $88 million in bank-level capital," Rieniets continued.

As of March 31, InsCorp shares had a tangible book value of $22.35 per share, and a book value of $22.73 per share. Tangible book value per share increased $0.65 during the quarter. Shares outstanding decreased slightly by virtue of a repurchase of 10,000 shares during the quarter, and the holding company's debt-to-equity ratio remained stable at 0.395. "With uncertainty around the near-term economic outlook, our team will seek to optimize growth opportunities where the bank can generate value for the customer while navigating risk for the bank. For example, Medquity, our nationwide healthcare division, continues to have a steady pipeline of prospects which have less correlation of risk to a general economic downturn than do general CRE and C&I portfolios," said Jim Rieniets. "We continue to believe that leveraging technology-focused platforms to serve niche business lines is the best path for enhancing shareholder value today, and in the future," Rieniets continued.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:

Loans grew $108.7 million or 19.7% as of March 31, 2023 , compared to March 31, 2022 .

or 19.7% as of , compared to . Total assets grew $61.8 million or 8.5% as of March 31, 2023 , compared to March 31, 2022 .

or 8.5% as of , compared to . Non-interest-bearing deposits grew $1.1 million or 1.3% during the 12 months ended March 31, 2023 .

or 1.3% during the 12 months ended . Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , slightly lower than 1.79% for the same period in 2022 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.40%.

, slightly lower than 1.79% for the same period in 2022 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.40%. Assets per employee remained strong at $14.0 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.90 million .

, compared to the FDIC peer group of . Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , increasing from 0.69% for the same period in 2022.

, increasing from 0.69% for the same period in 2022. Net income before taxes, at the bank level, was $3.08 million after excluding one-time gains at March 31, 2023 , compared to $2.06 million at March 31, 2022 .

after excluding one-time gains at , compared to at . Quarterly earnings per share were $0.71 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , compared to $1.21 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . Annualized return on tangible common equity was 13.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

. The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.36% comparing to peer of 0.34%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.42%, inclusive of a $493,000 CECL adoption adjustment in the first quarter.

CECL adoption adjustment in the first quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits at March 31 were 24.8% of total deposits.

were 24.8% of total deposits. Deposits placed in reciprocal programs totaled $31 million as of March 31 . The bank maintains an additional capacity of $108 million for placing depositors' funds in reciprocal arrangements.

as of . The bank maintains an additional capacity of for placing depositors' funds in reciprocal arrangements. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio substantially offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a $205,000 decrease in AOCI for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

decrease in AOCI for the three months ended . Tangible book value increased to $22.35 on March 31, 2023 , from $19.89 at March 31, 2022 .

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)





























March 31,

December 31,

March 31,









2023

2022

2022 Assets















Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 4,765

$ 5,412

$ 17,258 Interest Bearing Deposits



31,359

18,226

90,288 Securities





50,101

40,785

27,545



















Loans





661,226

648,382

552,473 Allowance for Loan Losses

(9,396)

(8,778)

(8,193) Net Loans





651,830

639,604

544,280



















Premises and Equipment, net

12,918

13,028

13,275 Bank Owned Life Insurance

13,803

13,721

13,477 Restricted Equity Securities

8,577

8,496

9,225 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091

1,091 Other Assets





12,303

11,657

8,490



















Total Assets





$ 786,747

$ 752,020

$ 724,929



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities















Deposits

















Non-interest-bearing



$ 85,274

$ 87,843

$ 84,190

Interest-bearing



542,163

488,684

529,316

Total Deposits



627,437

576,527

613,506



















Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

62,000

67,000

30,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund







322 Subordinated Debentures



17,500

17,500

17,500 Federal Funds Purchased

-

15,000

- Notes Payable



8,000

7,500

2,500 Other Liabilities



6,306

4,653

2,885 Total Liabilities





721,243

688,180

666,713



















Shareholders' Equity















Common Stock



32,775

32,643

32,241

Treasury Stock



(3,417)

(3,200)

(3,150)

Accumulated Retained Earnings

36,354

34,810

28,543

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (208)

(413)

582

Total Stockholders' Equity

65,504

63,840

58,216 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 786,747

$ 752,020

$ 724,929



















Tangible Book Value



$ 22.35

$ 21.71

$ 19.89

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended









March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022



















Interest Income



$ 10,386

$ 30,415

$ 6,013 Interest Expense



4,261

6,202

935 Net Interest Income



6,125

24,213

5,078 Provision for Loan Losses



125

670

145 Non-Interest Income















Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 47

209

57

Bank Owned Life Insurance

82

322

79

Gain on Sale of Securities

-

-

-

Other





298

1,156

221 Non-Interest Expense















Salaries and Benefits

2,251

8,402

2,035

Occupancy and equipment

373

1,563

433

Data Processing



99

858

154

Marketing and Advertising

116

524

128

Other





621

2,266

567 Net income from Operations

2,967

11,617

1,973



















Gain in Interest Rate Hedges

66

2,789

2,516 Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt 353

1,095

233 Income Before Income Taxes

2,680

13,311

4,256 Income Tax Expense



(630)

(2,975)

(1,052) Net Income





$ 2,050

$ 10,336

$ 3,204



















Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.71

$ 3.59

$ 1.12

SOURCE INSBANK