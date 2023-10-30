INSBANK Parent InsCorp Reports Quarterly Profit Increase

Nashville Lender Announces Semi-Annual Dividend Payment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN) reported a third quarter net profit of $2,311,000 or, $0.80 per share, increasing year-to-date profits to $6,137,000, or $2.13 per share. Quarterly profits compared favorably to the prior quarter, increasing $0.18 cents, or 29% over the second quarter of 2023. A variety of factors contributed to the growth in earnings, including: an increase in net interest margin; quarterly growth in loan fee income; a modest reversal of loan loss reserve provision; and on-going contributions from hedging activities reducing the impact of increased funding costs. "We were pleased to demonstrate both balance sheet stability and operating income growth during this period of market volatility and industry uncertainty," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Our team remains focused on things we can control, including acquiring new customers, administering credit in a prudent fashion, and employing technology to better serve clients," Rieniets continued. Total assets as of September 30 were $813,465,000 consistent with the prior quarter, and a 12.3% increase over the prior year same period. During the quarter non-interest bearing deposits increased $1,629,000 or 8% on an annualized basis, while interest-bearing deposits were virtually unchanged. The mix of interest-bearing deposits continued to shift in favor of certificates of deposit, though that trend was slowing toward the end of the quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter totaled $6,590,000, increasing $356,000 over the most recent quarter. Year-to-date net interest income of $18,949,000 represented a 7.3% increase over the same period for the prior year. The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 38 basis points during the quarter to 3.81%, while the yield on earnings assets was 6.35%. Operating income, excluding gains and losses on hedging activities, was $9,667,000 on a year-to-date basis, which was an increase of $1,264,000 over the prior year. Net interest margin was 3.36% on a year-to-date basis, comparing to 3.44% for the prior year. "A commercial and private banking business model like INSBANK's is going to front-load deposit costs relative to some of our peers, but it also lends itself to greater loan re-pricing," said Jim Rieniets. "While we expect continued increases in deposit costs over the next couple of quarters, the relative change will be moderating, and should be mitigated by re-pricing loans projected during 2024," Rieniets continued.

While lending activity progressed during the quarter with over $26 million in loan commitments originated, outstanding balances reduced slightly as of quarter-end due to pay-offs. As the Nashville real estate market remains stable, most of the loan payoffs were on real estate secured loans. Measures of asset quality remain very strong for the company, as past due loans as of September 30 were 0.03%, while non-performing assets totaled just 0.22%. There were no charge-offs during the quarter, and the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses was $9,164,000, or 1.36% of total loans outstanding.

Measures of liquidity risk remain healthy. At quarter-end, on-balance sheet liquidity was $90 million, which was consistent with the prior quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits were 20%, with the combination of balance sheet liquidity and $114 million in reciprocal deposit capacity providing ample 'at-risk' mitigation strategies.

Tangible book value increased $0.47 during the quarter to $23.46 as of September 30. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income was ($802,000), or less than 1% of bank-level capital of $91,103,000. Tier 1 risk-based capital was 11.7%, while total risk-based capital equaled 12.9%. On a consolidated basis, tangible common equity was 8.3%.

The company's board of directors also recently approved the payment of a semi-annual dividend. Shareholders of record on November 17, 2023, will receive a $0.17 dividend per share payable on December 08, 2023. "In the current environment, we seek to allocate our company's earnings in a way that optimizes shareholder value," said Mike Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp. "In addition to dividend payments, capital is available for supporting continued growth as well as previously authorized stock repurchases," Qualls continued.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:

Loans grew $56.2 million or 9.1% as of Sept 30, 2023 , compared to Sept 30, 2022 .

or 9.1% as of , compared to . Total assets grew $89 million or 12.3% as of Sept 30, 2023 , compared to Sept 30, 2022 .

or 12.3% as of , compared to . Total deposits grew $89.8 million or 15.8% during the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2023 .

or 15.8% during the 12 months ended . Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.70% YTD as of Sept 30, 2023 , slightly lower than 1.76% for the same period in 2022 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.39%.

, slightly lower than 1.76% for the same period in 2022 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.39%. Assets per employee remained strong at $14.2 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $7.1 million .

, compared to the FDIC peer group of . Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 3.54% for the three months ended Sept 30, 2023 , increasing from 1.18% for the same period in 2022.

, increasing from 1.18% for the same period in 2022. YTD Net income before taxes, at the bank level, was $10.0 million after excluding interest rate hedges at Sept 30, 2023 , compared to $8.7 million at Sept 30, 2022 .

after excluding interest rate hedges at , compared to at . Quarterly earnings per share were $0.80 for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2023 , compared to $0.89 for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2022 .

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . Annualized return on tangible common equity was 12.6% for the six months ended Sept 30, 2023 .

. The percentage of loans past due >90 days, non-accrual, and other real estate to gross loans was 0.22% compared to peer of 0.42%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.36%, inclusive of a $493,000 CECL adoption adjustment in the first quarter.

CECL adoption adjustment in the first quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits less brokered at Sept 30 were 19.4% of total deposits. Deposits placed in reciprocal programs totaled $29 million as of Sept 30 . The bank maintains an additional capacity of $114 million for placing depositors' funds in reciprocal arrangements.

were 19.4% of total deposits. Deposits placed in reciprocal programs totaled as of . The bank maintains an additional capacity of for placing depositors' funds in reciprocal arrangements. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio substantially offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a $389,000 increase in AOCI for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2023 .

increase in AOCI for the nine months ended . Tangible book value increased to $23.46 on Sept 30, 2023 , from $21.07 at Sept 30, 2022 .

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)





































September 30,





September 30,













2023





2022 Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents





$ 5,182





$ 1,394 Interest Bearing Deposits







38,575





25,495 Securities









53,565





39,304























Loans









673,256





617,094 Allowance for Loan Losses





(9,164)





(8,701) Net Loans









664,092





608,393























Premises and Equipment, net





12,799





13,082 Bank Owned Life Insurance





13,975





13,639 Restricted Equity Securities





8,980





10,468 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net





1,091





1,091 Other Assets









15,206





11,629























Total Assets









$ 813,465





$ 724,495























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Liabilities



















Deposits





















Non-interest-bearing







$ 77,253





$ 87,548

Interest-bearing







579,247





479,201

Total Deposits







656,500





566,749























Federal Home Loan Bank Advances





53,000





63,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund



-







Subordinated Debentures







17,500





17,500 Line of Credit









8,250





7,500 Federal Funds Purchased





-





3,000 Other Liabilities







9,932





4,996 Total Liabilities









745,182





662,745























Shareholders' Equity



















Common Stock







32,999





32,500

Treasury Stock







(3,857)





(3,199)

Accumulated Retained Earnings





39,943





32,919

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

(802)





(470)

Total Stockholders' Equity





68,283





61,750 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$ 813,465





$ 724,495























Tangible Book Value







$ 23.46





$ 21.07

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022























Interest Income



$ 12,129

$ 8,442

$ 34,063

$ 21,304 Interest Expense



5,539

1,737

15,114

3,638 Net Interest Income



6,590

6,705

18,949

17,666 Provision for Loan Losses



(100)

150

165

595 Non-Interest Income



















Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 94

57

192

168

Bank Owned Life Insurance

87

81

254

240

Other





373

301

965

801 Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and Benefits

2,324

2,118

6,807

6,066

Occupancy and equipment

391

378

1,138

1,213

Data Processing



80

235

295

556

Marketing and Advertising

78

117

354

374

Other





697

553

1,934

1,668 Net income from Operations

3,674

3,593

9,667

8,403























Gain (Loss) on Interest Rate Hedges

(247)

-

(485)

2,839 Interest Expense-Holding Co. Debt

385

281

1,118

752 Income Before Income Taxes

3,042

3,312

8,064

10,490 Income Tax Expense



(731)

(746)

(1,927)

(2,473) Net Income





$ 2,311

$ 2,566

$ 6,137

$ 8,017























Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.80

$ 0.89

$ 2.13

$ 2.79

