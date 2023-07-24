INSBANK Parent InsCorp Reports Second Quarter Profits

Nashville Lender Produces Consistent Operating Income and Stable Margin

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN), reported a second quarter net profit of $1,776,000 or, $0.62 per share, increasing year-to-date profits to $3,826,000, or $1.33 per share. Net interest income for the quarter totaled $6,234,000, increasing an annualized 7.1% over the most recent quarter. Year-to-date net interest income of $12,359,000 represented a 12.8% increase over the same period for the prior year. Pre-tax operating income for the second quarter, excluding a $306,000 mark-to-market adjustment on hedging activities, was $3,026,000, and represented an increase over the first quarter of 2023. At the bank level, net interest margin for the second quarter was 3.38%, consistent with the first quarter measure of 3.37%. Yield on earning assets increased 29 basis points to 6.11%, while cost of funding increased 45 basis points to 3.05%. "Given historical industry measures of funding costs relative to Fed Funds, and the ease with which depositors can open accounts on their smartphones, we assume that the industry drifts toward commoditization of interest-bearing deposits as rates rise and stay at those levels," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "For these reasons we have historically tried to minimize exposure to long-dated assets and focused on highly efficient operations to sustain earnings as long-term trends will see margin compress, regardless of rate cycles," Rieniets continued.

Lending activities continued during the quarter, with outstanding balances rising to $675 million, which represented an 8.7% annualized growth rate. Real estate loans grew $10 million while C&I loan balances increased $4 million. Deposits also increased during the quarter, rising $28 million, or18.0% annualized. The mix of deposits continued to experience migration, as depositors sought greater yields by moving funds into money market accounts from non-interest-bearing accounts, and into CD's from money market accounts. While average account balances decreased in non-interest-bearing deposits, the number of active transaction accounts grew at an annualized rate of 12%. "It was a good quarter for on-boarding new clients in all account types, and our existing deposit customers are who we thought they were: informed businesses and consumers who will logically seek to increase their earnings on bank accounts when market rates merit the effort," said Rieniets. "By anticipating customer behaviors, we positioned our balance sheet accordingly."

Measures of asset quality remain very strong for the company and compare very favorably to recent peer group data. Past due loans as of June 30 were 0.03%, while non-performing assets totaled just 0.18%. There were no charge-offs during the quarter, and the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses increased to $9,536,000, or 1.41% of total loans. At quarter-end on-balance sheet liquidity was $86 million, which was consistent with the prior quarter, while the estimated uninsured deposits percentage decreased from 24.8% to 19.4%.

Tangible book value increased $0.64 to $22.99 at June 30, which was after semi-annual dividends of $0.17 per share were paid to shareholders, and 22,500 shares of common stock were repurchased at an average price of $19.55. "While a negative mark-to-market adjustment on a series of laddered rate floors impacted GAAP net income, positive AOCI marks on rates-up hedges were of a higher magnitude and contributed to tangible book value growth greater than our earnings per share. We're pleased to have both tangible book value growth as well as a form of insurance against the potential effects of bi-directional volatility," said Rieniets. "These hedging activities are just one component of enterprise risk management, which we employ so that we can continue to move forward in uncertain times."

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include:

Loans grew $78.4 million or 13.1% as of June 30, 2023 , compared to June 30, 2022 .

or 13.1% as of , compared to . Total assets grew $96.2 million or 13.4% as of June 30, 2023 , compared to June 30, 2022 .

or 13.4% as of , compared to . Total deposits grew $91.9 million or 16.3% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2023 .

or 16.3% during the 12 months ended . Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.76% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , slightly lower than 1.79% for the same period in 2022 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.44%.

, slightly lower than 1.79% for the same period in 2022 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.44%. Assets per employee remained strong at $14.0 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $7.0 million .

, compared to the FDIC peer group of . Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 3.45% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , increasing from 0.70% for the same period in 2022.

, increasing from 0.70% for the same period in 2022. YTD Net income before taxes, at the bank level, was $6.2 million after excluding interest rate hedges at June 30, 2023 , compared to $5.0 million at June 30, 2022 .

after excluding interest rate hedges at , compared to at . Quarterly earnings per share were $0.62 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , compared to $0.78 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . Annualized return on tangible common equity was 11.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

. The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.18% compared to peer of 0.34%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.41%, inclusive of a $493,000 CECL adoption adjustment in the first quarter.

CECL adoption adjustment in the first quarter. Estimated uninsured deposits less brokered at June 30 were 19.4% of total deposits.

were 19.4% of total deposits. Deposits placed in reciprocal programs totaled $54 million as of June 30 . The bank maintains an additional capacity of $90 million for placing depositors' funds in reciprocal arrangements.

as of . The bank maintains an additional capacity of for placing depositors' funds in reciprocal arrangements. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio substantially offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a $678,000 increase in AOCI for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

increase in AOCI for the six months ended . Tangible book value increased to $22.99 on June 30, 2023 , from $20.38 at June 30, 2022 .

on , from at . Equity to Assets was 11.06% at the bank level

Consolidated Tangible Common Equity was 8.10%

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and Finworth. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to physicians, partnerships, and practices nationwide, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. Finworth offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com.

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)





































June 30,





June 30,













2023





2022 Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents





$ 4,237





$ 3,542 Interest Bearing Deposits







39,416





43,927 Securities









53,264





35,087























Loans









675,627





597,190 Allowance for Loan Losses





(9,536)





(8,552) Net Loans









666,091





588,638























Premises and Equipment, net





12,879





13,167 Bank Owned Life Insurance





13,888





13,557 Restricted Equity Securities





8,758





10,152 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net





1,091





1,091 Other Assets









13,904





8,172























Total Assets









$ 813,528





$ 717,333























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Liabilities



















Deposits





















Non-interest-bearing







$ 75,624





$ 91,175

Interest-bearing







580,025





472,536

Total Deposits







655,649





563,711























Federal Home Loan Bank Advances





58,000





58,010 Subordinated Debentures







17,500





17,500 Line of Credit









8,250





5,000 Federal Funds Purchased







-





10,562 Other Liabilities







7,182





2,769 Total Liabilities









746,581





657,552























Shareholders' Equity



















Common Stock







32,906





32,426

Treasury Stock







(3,857)





(3,180)

Accumulated Retained Earnings





37,633





30,354

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

265





181

Total Stockholders' Equity





66,947





59,781 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$ 813,528





$ 717,333























Tangible Book Value







$ 22.99





$ 20.38

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022























Interest Income



$ 11,548

$ 6,849

$ 21,934

$ 12,862 Interest Expense



5,314

966

9,575

1,901 Net Interest Income



6,234

5,883

12,359

10,961 Provision for Loan Losses



140

300

265

445 Non-Interest Income



















Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 51

54

98

111

Bank Owned Life Insurance

85

80

167

159

Gain on Security Sales

-

-

-

-

Other





294

279

592

500 Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and Benefits

2,232

1,913

4,483

3,948

Occupancy and equipment

374

402

747

835

Data Processing



116

167

215

321

Marketing and Advertising

160

129

276

257

Other





616

548

1,237

1,115 Net income from Operations

3,026

2,837

5,993

4,810























Gain (Loss) on Interest Rate Hedges

(304)

323

(238)

2,839 Interest Expense-Holding Co. Debt

380

238

733

471 Income Before Income Taxes

2,342

2,922

5,022

7,178 Income Tax Expense



(566)

(675)

(1,196)

(1,727) Net Income





$ 1,776

$ 2,247

$ 3,826

$ 5,451























Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.62

$ 0.78

$ 1.33

$ 1.90

SOURCE INSBANK