INSBANK Parent Reports Record Annual Profits

Nashville Bank Prepares to Launch Medical Student Loan Fintech

Jan 27, 2020, 10:54 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp (OTCQX: IBTN), parent company of INSBANK, reported fourth quarter profits of $1,531,000, or $0.53 per share. During the quarter, loans grew at an annualized rate of 16%, while over the past twelve months the bank's loan portfolio had increased $32 million, or more than 7%. For the year total deposits increased 6%, in parallel with earning assets. Overall balance sheet growth provided operating leverage which resulted in an annual profit of $4,527,000, or $1.55 per share.  

"We're proud of our team's accomplishments in 2019 given the headwind of a flat yield curve and an attractive market which finds out-of-state banks offering questionable pricing and credit terms to gain market share," said Jim Rieniets, INSBANK President & CEO. "Sticking to fundamentals, delivering quality service, and innovating to meet the needs of our clients will continue to be our game plan," Rieniets added.       

Year-to-date operating income of $6,691,000 increased 13% over the prior year. Net income after taxes for the same period increased slightly from $4.3 million to $4.5 million, due to the incremental financing cost of $15 million in subordinated debt issued a year ago to support continued growth. Highlights of INBANK's performance included the following:

  • Quarterly net interest margin was 3.23%, a decrease of 4 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • A focus on treasury management products enabled a 45% growth in annual treasury service revenues.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 56%, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group.
  • Non-interest expense was 1.89% of assets, improving from 2.26% the prior year.
  • Return on assets at the bank-level increased to 1.04% from 1.00% the prior year.
  • Non-performing assets increased to 0.66%, which was near the peer average of 0.62% as of the most recent quarterly data available.
  • Tangible book value increased to $16.32, while book value was $16.69.

The bank also announced the impending launch of a web-based, medical student loan refinance program, through a newly created business unit carrying the name "Medquity." "This began as an effort to serve the needs of young physicians that are members of the Tennessee Medical Association, with which the bank maintains a marketing agreement," said Blake Wilson, Division Head of TMA Medical Banking, a division of INSBANK. "We created the Medquity brand as this program will ultimately extend beyond the boundaries of Tennessee and the TMA, and it will provide a platform for other healthcare focused initiatives in the future," Wilson added.

"We're excited to be one of the few community banks that has created a technology-driven business unit to compete in the fintech space," said Jim Rieniets. "We believe that doing so in the physician niche vertical where we have a core competency will be good for customers and our shareholders."

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking is a division of INSBANK which provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)













December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

Assets






Cash and Cash Equivalents

$                          5,342

$                          5,081

Interest Bearing Deposits

27,417

25,740

Securities



20,996

22,874

Loans Held for Sale


-

531








Loans



469,172

436,354

  Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,380)

(4,831)

Net Loans



463,792

431,523








Premises and Equipment, net

13,982

14,245

Bank Owned Life Insurance

9,865

9,612

Restricted Equity Securities

5,866

4,454

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091

Other Assets


5,023

3,692








  Total Assets


$                      553,374

$                      518,843








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities






  Deposits







Non-interest-bearing

$                        34,854

$                        33,832

Interest-bearing

402,118

378,349

Total Deposits

436,972

412,181








  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

49,000

45,000

  Subordinated Debentures

15,000

15,000

  Other Liabilities


3,404

2,353

Total Liabilities


504,376

474,534








Shareholders' Equity






Common Stock

30,993

30,655

Accumulated Retained Earnings

17,944

14,005

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

61

(351)

Total Stockholders' Equity

48,998

44,309

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$                      553,374

$                      518,843








Tangible Book Value


$                          16.32

$                          14.85

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)













Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018








Net Interest Income


$                        16,069

$                        15,657

Provision for Loan Losses

725

905

Non-Interest Income






Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

154

110

Residential Mortgage Services

-

1,251

Loan Sale

384

-

Bank Owned Life Insurance

253

251

Other


605

450

Non-Interest Expense






Salaries and Benefits

6,023

6,366

Occupancy and equipment

1,160

1,108

Data Processing

499

504

Marketing and Advertising

379

449

Other


1,988

2,462

Net income from Operations

6,691

5,925








Holding Company Interest Expense

(956)

(348)








Income Tax Expense


(1,208)

(1,244)

Net Income


$                          4,527

$                          4,333








Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                            1.55

$                            1.49

