Inscape Data Introduces the LPS10868 802.3bt PoE Switch Series: A 2.5G L2+ Managed PoE Switch with Unmatched Performance and Reliability

SAN JOSE, Calif.,, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inscape Data, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the release of the LPS10868 802.3bt PoE Switch Series, a 2.5G L2+ managed switch with 120Gbps forwarding bandwidth at ISC West 2023 Exhibition in Las Vegas. The LPS10868 Series includes two submodels, i.e., LPS10868ATMP Industrial PoE Switch and LPS10868ATMP-T1 Outdoor PoE Switch. The LPS10868ATMP-T1 Outdoor PoE Switch is designed with Inscape Data's All-in-One Box outdoor enclosure patent. The LPS10868 Seris offers eight 10/100/1000/2500 Base-T RJ45 ports and four 1/10G SFP+ fiber ports, providing a high-bandwidth and reliable network solution for various industrial applications, i.e., Smart City Wifi and IP Video Security.

The LPS10868 Seris is designed with intelligent PoE power supply capabilities, offering support for the IEEE802.3af/at/bt PoE standards. With its eight 10/100/1000/2500 Base-T RJ45 ports supporting high-power 802.3bt PoE power and four 10 Gigabit SFP Fiber Optic Uplink ports, the LPS10868 Series is ideal for wireless backhaul and high bandwidth video transmission.

The LPS10868 Seris has a powerful processing capability, including ERPS/STP/RSTP/MSTP, static and dynamic aggregation, IEEE802.1Q VLAN, flexible VLAN division, Voice VLAN, and QinQ configuration. The LPS10868 Seris also supports the IEEE802.1ad (Q-in-Q) function for double tag insertion and removal. The QoS, priority mode based on 802.1P, port & DSCP, and queue scheduling algorithm, including Equ, SP, WRR & SP+WRR, ensure optimal performance in data transmission.

"The LPS10868 PoE Switch Seris represents a major step forward in the world of industrial networking," David Lin, CEO/CTO of Inscape Data. "With its advanced features, high-speed performance, and reliability, the switch provides the perfect solution for demanding industrial network applications."

Inscape Data Corporation is a US-based manufacturer of Power over Ethernet (PoE) and fiber optic solutions, with 19 years of experience serving video security, WIFI WISP, and Smart City markets worldwide. Inscape Data's All-in-One-Box outdoor 802.3af/at/bt managed Gigabit PoE switch technology is at the forefront of technology, enabling a wide range of wired/wireless, IP video, and smart city applications. Their patented LinkPower™ All-in-One-Box LPS outdoor PoE switch products offer a unique combination of flexible installation and Layer 2+ and Layer 3 management features which simplify wiring, integration, and network management for small and large-scale network deployment projects. With the remote reboot, power management, and other VLAN network management functions, Inscape Data's 6, 10, 14, and 16 port Outdoor and commercial 52 port Gigabit PoE switch systems with 10Gb Fiber Optic SFP+ transmission significantly reduce the challenges involved in the network design and deployment of wired/wireless, IP video, and smart city networks. More information about Inscape Data can be found at http://www.inscapedata.com.

