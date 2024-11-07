INSCRIPTA® ANNOUNCES BIOMANUFACTURING OF A RAPIDLY GROWING ANTI-AGING SKINCARE INGREDIENT

INSCRIPTA ACHIEVES IMPORTANT MILESTONE AND DEMONSTRATES ITS NOVEL WHOLE GENOME ENGINEERING BIOTECHNOLOGY PLATFORM WITH ACCELERATED TIMELINES

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inscripta, Inc., a leading life science technology company helping to create the bioeconomy, has successfully completed scale-up runs and is moving into commercial manufacturing of an anti-aging skincare ingredient.

Commercial biomanufacturing addresses serious challenges in sourcing plant-based ingredients. These challenges include the environmental footprint associated with current extractive sourcing and the limited depth and consistency of supply chains, which can negatively impact availability and affordability. In addition, biomanufacturing eliminates sensitizing impurities native to plant-based extracts. Inscripta is engaged with commercial partners to deliver an ingredient product with demonstrated efficacy, superior quality, and consistency that will benefit branded manufacturers and their customers.

"There is an incredible opportunity for the bioeconomy to meet global consumer demands, not just in personal care, but well beyond by improving sustainability, stabilizing supply chains, and reducing time to market," said Sri Kosaraju, Inscripta President & CEO. "We not only develop robust and productive strains, but we also create scalable manufacturing supply chains that deliver sought-after materials to market."

Inscripta's development program leveraged its GenoScaler™ technology, a novel and proprietary ultra-high-throughput, CRISPR-enabled platform designed to rapidly optimize microbial strains for biomanufacturing. This two-year effort yielded engineered strains with commercially relevant productivities and consistent performance across four orders of magnitude in bioreactor scale. This important milestone for Inscripta demonstrates that the GenoScaler technology enables rapid development of high-producing and scale-up ready strains.

About Inscripta

Inscripta develops innovative, sustainable, and affordable biomanufacturing solutions for a variety of applications and industries, including agriculture, chemicals, animal and human health solutions, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Inscripta uses GenoScaler, a proprietary next-generation microbial strain engineering platform based on over 200 patents and relying on ultra-high-throughput CRISPR+ technologies, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to manufacture and supply ingredients at scale under rapid timelines.

Founded in 2015, Inscripta is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA. For more information, visit www.Inscripta.com.

Inscripta Contact

Andrew Skulan

Senior Director, Business Development & Head of Alliances

[email protected]

+1.925.694.0333

SOURCE Inscripta