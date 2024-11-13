INSEAD launches innovative Global EMBA Flex programme

An addition to its current Global EMBA portfolio, designed to meet the evolving needs of senior executives.

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, is proud to announce the launch of its new Global Executive MBA Flex (GEMBA Flex) programme. The innovative addition to the school's well-established Global Executive MBA (GEMBA) portfolio is designed for ambitious executives seeking a flexible pathway to their professional growth. It offers great flexibility in how and where participants learn while maintaining the same rigorous curriculum and admissions criteria.

Mark Stabile, INSEAD Dean of Degree Programmes, said, "We are excited about the launch of the GEMBA Flex programme. Building on two decades of success with our GEMBA programmes, this new offer reflects INSEAD's commitment to innovation and excellence in business education. The development aligns with our vision of providing rigorous, relevant management education and empowering the next generation of leaders to transform business and society."

Key highlights of INSEAD GEMBA Flex programme:

World-Class Education : The GEMBA Flex maintains the same rigorous curriculum and admissions criteria as the traditional GEMBA programme. Participants will benefit from INSEAD's world-class faculty, general management education, and a diverse, multi-campus experience across Europe , Asia , the Middle East , and the US.





: The GEMBA Flex maintains the same rigorous curriculum and admissions criteria as the traditional GEMBA programme. Participants will benefit from INSEAD's world-class faculty, general management education, and a diverse, multi-campus experience across , , the , and the US. Flexible Learning Format : The GEMBA Flex offers a unique blend of in-person modules, live virtual classes and asynchronous online learning. This format allows participants to balance their studies with professional and personal commitments, providing the freedom to learn from anywhere in the world.





: The GEMBA Flex offers a unique blend of in-person modules, live virtual classes and asynchronous online learning. This format allows participants to balance their studies with professional and personal commitments, providing the freedom to learn from anywhere in the world. Personalised Learning Experience : Enable participants to adapt their learning experience as their needs evolve. With a select number of seats, participants can tailor their learning journey, choosing in-person interaction by joining other GEMBA cohorts on campus; or online modules based on personal or work needs.





: Enable participants to adapt their learning experience as their needs evolve. With a select number of seats, participants can tailor their learning journey, choosing in-person interaction by joining other GEMBA cohorts on campus; or online modules based on personal or work needs. Diverse and Inclusive Community : INSEAD's commitment to diversity is also reflected in the new programme. The flexibility of the programme attracts participants from diverse nationalities and backgrounds, which fosters a rich and inclusive learning environment.





: INSEAD's commitment to diversity is also reflected in the new programme. The flexibility of the programme attracts participants from diverse nationalities and backgrounds, which fosters a rich and inclusive learning environment. Career Support and Networking : The GEMBA Flex participants will have access to the same level of career support and networking opportunities as those in the traditional GEMBA programmes. This includes in-person networking during modules and interactions with other GEMBA sections during electives.





: The GEMBA Flex participants will have access to the same level of career support and networking opportunities as those in the traditional GEMBA programmes. This includes in-person networking during modules and interactions with other GEMBA sections during electives. Sustainability and Global Impact : The GEMBA Flex contributes to sustainability by significantly reducing the carbon footprint and travel emissions. This eco-friendly approach also lowers travel costs for participants.

The inaugural cohort of the INSEAD GEMBA Flex will commence May 2026. To find out more, visit INSEAD GEMBA Flex.

