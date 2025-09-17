INSEAD launches Master in Finance: a global launchpad for the next generation of financial leaders

Innovative 14-16-month programme blends academic excellence, technical rigour, AI-driven learning, and unmatched employer connectivity across INSEAD's campuses in France, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

PARIS and SINGAPORE and ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, today announced the launch of its new Master in Finance (MIF), an innovative pre-experience degree for recent graduates and young professionals.

Designed to meet the growing demand for finance professionals who combine technical mastery with cross-cultural agility, global business acumen, and leadership skills, the INSEAD MIF reflects both market demand and INSEAD's DNA in leadership education. This pre-experience programme aims to shape the financial leaders of tomorrow.

Shaping Leaders for a Transforming Financial World

Building on the success of INSEAD's Master in Management (MIM) and decades of world-leading MBA and Executive Education programmes, the launch of the MIF is a strategic response to the transformation of the global finance sector—driven by digital innovation, sustainability imperatives, and the demand for agile, cross-border talent.

Companies worldwide are seeking professionals who combine financial expertise with adaptability, a global perspective, and leadership ability. At the same time, many early career professionals are looking for a robust, globally relevant finance programme—an opportunity to which INSEAD has decisively responded.

This new degree programme joins INSEAD's strong Finance portfolio anchored by the Executive Master in Finance (EMFIN) and flagship executive programmes such as Finance for Executives, Advanced International Corporate Finance, and Strategic Management in Banking. Together, these programmes deliver a comprehensive suite that supports talent from entry-level to seasoned executives.

"The skills that set professionals apart are evolving. It's no longer enough to be technically competent — future leaders must also be globally fluent, analytically sharp and able to adapt quickly to change. Finance today requires more than just technical expertise, it demands leadership, resilience and a global mindset," said Mark Stabile, Dean of Degree Programmes, "The INSEAD MIF is designed to meet this demand, shaping agile, responsible and globally aware professionals who are ready to make an impact from day one."

A Global Programme Delivered in Financial Hubs

The MIF is delivered across INSEAD's multiple world-class campuses located in or near major financial hubs—Fontainebleau (near Paris), Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. Students begin their journey in Europe and transition to Asia, a structure that aligns seamlessly with recruitment cycles and internship opportunities. This unique multi-campus experience ensures that graduates develop a truly borderless outlook and the agility to thrive across continents.

Curriculum: Academic Excellence Meets AI-Driven Innovation

The INSEAD MIF offers a comprehensive, up-to-date education to young professionals (21-25 years old) in finance while preparing students to lead in a sector being reshaped by AI and global change. Leadership, resilience, communication skills and a broader perspective — developed through subjects like strategy and the global economy — are more relevant than ever.

AI is integrated throughout the curriculum. The core courses include Machine Learning and Technology tailored to the finance sector. Many other courses will also leverage AI, while maintaining a strong emphasis on fundamentals, including technical content.

Students can choose from three tailored tracks:

Investment Banking - covers careers in corporate finance, private equity and related fields.

Wealth Management - focuses on careers in investing, trading and other capital markets roles.

A flexible generalist path is also available.

The learning experience is enriched by practitioner-led workshops, simulations and leadership training, reflecting the DNA of INSEAD's MBA. This ensures students graduate not only with deep technical expertise, but also with the ability to simplify complexity, influence decisions and lead effectively.

Students also benefit from flexibility: after internships, they may return for a final term of electives tailored to their evolving career ambitions.

Outstanding Employer Connectivity

Employer integration is a core pillar of the programme, giving students outstanding access to employers and industry networks across INSEAD's global campuses and financial hubs. A front-loaded curriculum ensures they are prepared early for internship applications, while strong career services and connections open pathways into top firms in investment banking, private equity, venture capital, fintech, and consulting.

Powered by INSEAD's Global Alumni Network

Graduates join one of the world's most powerful alumni communities, with over 70,000 professionals across 180+ countries. This lifelong network provides mentoring, career advising, investment partnerships, and global opportunities, offering early-career talent not only jobs but also collaborations, ventures, and leadership pathways throughout their careers.

A Launchpad for Financial Leaders

The launch of the MIF reinforces INSEAD's position as a global pioneer in management education. With the addition of this programme to its Degree Programme portfolio (MIM, MBA, EMBA, EMBA Flex, EMFIN and EMC), INSEAD now offers a complete learning journey from early-career to the boardroom.

"In a world where finance is evolving at unprecedented speed, we are proud to launch a future-ready degree that combines INSEAD's academic rigour, unique global setting, and leadership legacy," said Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD. "The MIF is a bold step forward in preparing the next generation of responsible financial leaders. "

Applications open in June 2026. To learn more, visit: www.insead.edu/mif

The inaugural cohort will commence in August 2027.

