INSEAD names Mrs. Kristin Skogen Lund as new Chairperson of the Board of Directors

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, has appointed Mrs. Kristin Skogen Lund MBA'92J as Chairperson of the INSEAD Board of Directors as of 1 September 2024. Mrs. Kristin Skogen Lund succeeds Mr. Andreas Jacobs MBA'90D, who has held the position since 2015 and is stepping down after completing three full terms lasting a decade.

Kristin Skogen Lund brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience to the INSEAD Board. She is the outgoing CEO of Schibsted ASA, and has previously been Director General of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, EVP at Telenor, and CEO of several Schibsted brands. She also held management and leadership positions at the Coca-Cola Company and Unilever across different roles and european locations. Further, Mrs. Skogen Lund has served as a member of the boards of Ericsson, Orkla, Adevinta and Autostore, among others. She has been President of the European Tech Alliance, a member of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate and the ILO Global Commission on the Future of Work and was Chair of Norway's Pension Reform Committee. She is Chair of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, Delivery Hero and the Norwegian Refugee Council, as well as Mozilla board member. Kristin Skogen Lund received her Master of Business Administration from INSEAD in July 1992 in Fontainebleau, France, after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oregon.

Mrs. Kristin Skogen Lund is the fourth INSEAD alumnus to become Chairperson of the INSEAD Board. In this new role, she will work with the Dean of INSEAD, Professor Francisco Veloso, and the other members of the INSEAD Board to oversee and ensure the continued success of the school's global strategy. Commenting on the appointment, she said, "It is a great honour to be appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors of INSEAD. As for most alumni, attending INSEAD was a life changing experience for me, both professionally and personally. I look forward to serving the school in its future as it strives for continued academic excellence and rewarding educational experiences. I will do my best to secure, lead and unite the school's resources for continued support of INSEAD's mission and strategy."

Mr. Jacobs, who oversaw the significant expansion of the INSEAD Asia Campus with the opening of the Leadership Development Centre in Singapore in 2015 and the launch of the Master in Management programme in 2020, commented, "I am delighted that Mrs Skogen Lund will succeed me as Chairperson. Kristin's leadership experience in complex organisations will be an invaluable asset to INSEAD as the school continues to deepen its presence across different parts of the world. Having already shown her dedication to the school in her role as an active member of the Norwegian Council, I am confident that Kristin will provide excellent governance for the school and the vast network of INSEAD alumni spread across the globe."

Dean Francisco Veloso said, "It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Mrs. Kristin Skogen Lund as the new Chair of the Board at INSEAD. A dedicated alum with a remarkable career marked by strategic acumen, charismatic leadership of diverse stakeholders, pioneering achievements and exemplary values, Kristin is uniquely positioned to continue to strengthen the school's global reach and positive impact for the world. I would like to also thank Andreas for his hard work, dedication, and the guidance he has given over the past decade. He has overseen many significant changes at INSEAD and is leaving an impactful legacy, including helping the school navigate through challenging times during the Covid-19 pandemic, strongly contributing to the success of the fundraising Campaign for INSEAD, as well as the refresh of our strategy. We express our sincere gratitude to Andreas for his strong leadership as INSEAD's Chairman of the Board and look forward to welcoming Kristin as we embark upon the next exciting chapter of The Business School for the World."

