INSEAD welcomes inaugural GEMBA Flex cohort, marking a new era of flexible executive learning

A truly global and diverse cohort with 59 senior leaders representing 37 nationalities, 51% women

FONTAINEBLEAU, France and SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, welcomed the first cohort of its Global Executive MBA Flex (GEMBA Flex) programme, marking a new era of flexible executive learning. It brings together 59 senior leaders from 37 nationalities in a new format that offers greater flexibility without compromising academic excellence.

Designed for international senior executives, the participants of this inaugural class reflect the programme's global ambitions. Women make up 51% of the cohort, a notable milestone for executive education at senior level and a strong reflection of the school's deep-rooted commitment to diversity in the classroom. Participants span multiple industries, functions and regions, creating a rich learning environment grounded in international perspectives and cross-cultural collaboration.

INSEAD first announced the launch of its GEMBA Flex programme in 2024, combining the flexibility of online learning with high-impact engagement of in-person sessions across INSEAD's global campuses. The innovative model enables senior executives to balance professional and personal commitments while advancing their leadership journey.

Rooted in academic excellence and led by INSEAD's renowned faculty, the curriculum empowers participants to expand their leadership skills and global network to drive meaningful impact in their organisations and beyond.

A milestone for INSEAD

The launch of GEMBA Flex represents more than a new format- it marks another step in INSEAD's continued innovation in management education.

"Welcoming our inaugural GEMBA Flex cohort is a moment of great excitement for INSEAD," said Mark Stabile, Dean of Degree Programmes and Dean of the Europe Campus at INSEAD. "The remarkable diversity of this first class demonstrates a growing demand among today's leaders for a learning pathway that is as agile and ambitious as their own careers."

Leaders from the first cohort

Participants of the inaugural class describe joining GEMBA Flex as both a professional milestone and a personal investment in long-term leadership growth.

"Being able to remain fully active as a CEO while engaging in a world-class executive programme made the decision [to enroll in GEMBA Flex] natural. INSEAD's diversity, global footprint, and emphasis on leadership transformation were decisive factors."

Trish Kalombola Atia, Chief Executive Officer, Towerco of Africa DRC SA

"The GEMBA Flex format was particularly attractive because it combines the depth of in-person learning with the flexibility required for global professional commitments. I expect the online component to allow continuous engagement with the material and with my cohort, while still benefiting from the immersive experience of in-person sessions. This balance makes it possible to pursue [GEMBA Flex] while remaining fully active in leadership roles."

Deniz Saidov, Head of Legal, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures S.L. (FRV)

"I believe the GEMBA Flex format will allow me to stay fully devoted to my professional responsibilities while continuing to grow academically. Given my frequent business travel and the unpredictability of my schedule, having this level of flexibility is essential for my learning journey. INSEAD's ability to offer such a dynamic and adaptable structure to GEMBA students is truly exceptional, and I am excited about the opportunity to learn in a world‑class academic environment."

Tetsuaki Takahashi, Marketing Director, Abbott Medical Japan

"After ten years in luxury retail, I view the GEMBA Flex as the catalyst for my next professional chapter. I am looking to the programme, and specifically the collective wisdom of the INSEAD community, to help me refine my leadership philosophy. The hybrid model offers the best of both worlds. It allows me to give 100% of my focus during the immersive on-campus modules without disrupting my professional momentum, providing the flexibility to integrate new insights into my work in real time."

Sarah Defferriere, Senior Business Manager at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

For more information, visit GEMBA Flex.

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About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. Our global perspective and unparalleled cultural diversity are reflected in our research, teaching, partnerships; as well as in our alumni network of over 71,000 members spanning 172 nationalities.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 160 renowned Faculty members from 38 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master's degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 18,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

For more information, visit www.insead.edu.

SOURCE INSEAD