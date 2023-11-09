Insect Protein Market size to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2022 to 2027, Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insect protein market size is expected to increase by USD 1.14 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 31.84%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Europe is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The regional insect protein market is expanding at a significant rate due to a number of factors. For instance, the investigation of alternative protein sources, such as insects, is being driven by the rising demand for sustainable and healthy food options. Insects are a more environmentally friendly option because they require considerably less land, water, and feed to produce insect protein in comparison to conventional livestock. Furthermore, insects are an extremely nutrient-dense food source. Hence, such factors drive regional market growth during the forecast period.Discover Packaged Foods & Meats industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insect Protein Market 2023-2027

Insect Protein Market - Vendor Landscape

There are a large number of companies operating in the highly competitive global insect protein market, ranging from small startups to major corporations. Although the market is still in the developing stage, it is expanding quickly, providing opportunities for both new players and long-standing competitors. The insect protein market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

All Things Bugs LLC - The company offers insect protein such as Griopro Cricket powder.

The company offers insect protein such as Griopro Cricket powder. Aspire Food Group - The company offers insect protein for pets, aquaculture, and livestock.

The company offers insect protein for pets, aquaculture, and livestock. Beta Bugs Ltd. - The company offers insect proteins such as Hiper-Fly, and Just Fly .

For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Insect Protein Market - Key Market Segmentation

This insect protein market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (coleoptera, lepidoptera, hymenoptera, orthoptera, and others), application (animal nutrition, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical and supplements), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the coleoptera segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as their health benefits, sustainability, and versatility, as well as by rising consumer awareness and the expanding food and feed sector drive the demand for this segment. Coleoptera, or beetles, which is the largest and fastest growing product segment, presents a promising market scenario as a product in the global insect protein market. Furthermore, the use of insects as a sustainable and different source of protein for humans has gained popularity in recent years. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

All Things Bugs LLC

Aspire Food Group

Beta Bugs Ltd.

Beta Hatch

Bioflytech

Chapul LLC

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Entomo Farms

Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd.

Goterra

HEXAFLY

HiProMine S.A.

Innovafeed SAS

JR Unique Foods Ltd.

MealFood Europe SL

nextProtein SA

Nutrition Technologies

Protenga Pte. Ltd.

Protix BV

Ynsect SAS

Insect Protein Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for sustainable protein sources is a major factor that drives the growth of the global insect protein market.

The demand for alternative protein sources, such as insect proteins, is increasing. In addition, the environmental awareness of the impacts of conventional animal husbandry is growing globally.

Furthermore, along with deforestation, livestock farming is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. This is because it consumes large amounts of land, water, feed, and other abundant resources.

Cricket farming produces 2,000 times less water and emits 100 times less greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to beef production. Resultantly, insect farming tends to be more environmentally friendly.

For instance, in comparison to conventional livestock like cows or pigs, insects such as crickets, which are frequently used to produce protein, require significantly less land, water, and feed.

Hence, such factors drive the market growth of insect protein during the forecast period.

Challenges

Inconsistency in government regulations related to insect proteins is a major challenge hindering the growth of the global insect protein market.

The harvesting and processing of insects for human consumption or animal feed are restricted or prohibited in certain regions, which limits market expansion.

For instance, in Europe, the New Food Regulation, which has a long and complicated approval process, requires approval before insects can be used as food or feed.

Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides limited information on insect consumption in food and feed, creating a situation of skepticism among insect protein manufacturers.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The algae protein market size is expected to increase by USD 171.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%.

The Global Potato Protein Market size is projected to increase by USD 37.74 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the market size was valued at USD 68.65 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio