Insgroup Named to Business Insurance's Top 100 Brokers of U.S. Business for Second Year in a Row

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insgroup, Inc., the leading closely held insurance brokerage firm in the state of Texas, announced the firm's inclusion on the 2020 Top 100 Brokers of U.S. Business by Business Insurance. An impressive 26.5 percent revenue growth has resulted in Insgroup improving 12 positions to the 87th largest firm in the nation. This marks the second consecutive year Insgroup has earned this distinction, debuting at the 99th ranking in 2019.

Of the growth, Insgroup's President and CEO, Brian Kapiloff, said, "Over the past several years, the firm has continually focused on revenue growth through the development of Risk and Benefit Advisors, unique specialties and niche focused coverage solutions as well as investments in cutting edge technology to assist our teams with providing unparalleled client service."

"Insgroup's commitment to our core values, including Relentless Client Advocacy results in excellent client satisfaction, demonstrated by many clients who choose Insgroup for their Commercial Insurance, Employee Benefits and Personal Insurance needs." Kapiloff continued.

In addition to strong organic growth Insgroup has increased its footprint through two strategic acquisitions in the Dallas area. This commitment to Dallas is key to Insgroup's current and future success and is a blueprint for future merger and acquisition activity.

"We are committed to bringing the benefit of our unique value proposition to new clients by adding top talent where we are today and where we will be in the future," said Ryan Shinkle, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Consistent growth requires loyal clients and Insgroup's claims advocacy builds loyalty.

"Whether it's advocating for a client throughout the claim process or being proactive with our risk management and safety programs, Insgroup's clients can trust our firm to be a valuable partner for the longevity of their business," said Jill King, Executive Vice President of Claims and Risk Management.

About Insgroup, Inc.

Insgroup, Inc., was founded in 1978 in Houston, Texas, by a group of entrepreneurs committed to providing the security necessary for business owners and individuals to pursue their dreams. Insgroup is the largest closely-held insurance brokerage firm in Texas with nearly 200 colleagues in Houston, Dallas, Addison and Austin. With expertise in Property & Casualty Brokerage, Employee Benefit Consulting, Private Risk Services, and Surety, Insgroup serves clients nationwide and partners with premier national, regional and specialty insurance carriers across the United States. For more information, visit www.insgroup.net.

