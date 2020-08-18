Insgroup Recognized for a Third Time by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insgroup, Inc., one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the region, announced today their inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. Insgroup was recognized for the third time in five years, earning a place on this year's list with an impressive three-year growth rate of 55.18%.

"We continue to experience tremendous growth because our firm is rooted in a growth mindset. Our colleagues have a passion for continuous learning and the courage to change and innovate," said Insgroup's President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Kapiloff.

"This mindset brings even greater value to our clients. It is at the core of the strategic solutions we design, the tools and technology developed to support them, and the relentless advocacy we provide at every touchpoint."



Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years. In this same time period, Insgroup added more than 50 new jobs and expanded into two new markets.



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Insgroup, Inc., was founded in 1978 in Houston, Texas, by a group of entrepreneurs committed to providing the security necessary for business owners and individuals to pursue their dreams. Insgroup is the largest closely-held insurance brokerage firm in Texas with nearly 200 colleagues in Houston, Dallas, Addison and Austin. With expertise in Property & Casualty Brokerage, Employee Benefit Consulting, Private Risk Services, and Surety, Insgroup serves clients nationwide and partners with premier national, regional and specialty insurance carriers across the United States. For more information, visit www.insgroup.net.



The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



