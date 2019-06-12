INSI Unveils a New Type of IT Support Model -- Offering Innovative Flexibility and Affordability for Small & Medium Businesses

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Network Systems Inc. (INSI), a leading provider of IT support solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs), today introduced a new IT support platform, Customized IT, that offers custom services without the high rates and inflexible contracts normally associated with such services.

The Customized IT program utilizes a tiered structure that reduces the cost of Tier 1 and Tier 2 support, which comprise 80% of support tickets and are simple issues that are most often resolved within 15 minutes.

Customized IT - The New Way

"Most IT support companies charge a flat fee of $100-$250 per hour, regardless of the level of support the client uses," said Deborah Frazier, Head of Marketing and Sales for the Biltcore Companies, parent company to INSI. She added, "Customized IT uses a tiered structure that reduces the Tier 1 and Tier 2 rates and even incorporates the reduction into an all-inclusive 'Managed' plan for clients who want a fully managed support solution."

Additionally, the Customized IT programs provides SMB clients the flexibility to pick and choose the exact levels of service they want supported based on the user, location, onsite requirements and device.

"This is a game changer because it lets SMBs dictate how they want to be served," said Stephen Nowell, INSI's VP of Operations. "The traditional flat fee programs provide full IT support across all three tiers, but many companies have internal IT resources and don't need a full-scale solution. So why should they pay for Tier 3 support if they only need Tiers 1 & 2? The Customized IT platform wraps a solution around clients' needs and their internal IT strengths."

"This new program puts to action our commitment to put the client first, employees a close second, and profits behind that," said Sean Nicholl, CEO of the Biltcore companies. "We have invested significant capital in tools and resources so that our engineers will have everything they need to deliver unsurpassed service to our clients. And, we know if we put clients and employees upfront, the profits will likely follow."

About Innovative Network Solutions, Inc. (INSI)

INSI has been providing IT support services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) in Georgia and Alabama since 1995. They are the creators of the Customized IT support plan that allows SMBs to customize exactly how they are supported, what they want supported, devices they want supported, and who (staff) they want supported at a price that is based on their exact needs. Additional services include hosting, disaster recovery, managed security, and unified communications. For more information, go to INSI.net.

