Inside and Out: Hampton Inn by Hilton South Plainfield-Piscataway Reveals it's All New Look

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC is pleased to announce the completion of a major renovation at the Hampton Inn by Hilton South Plainfield-Piscataway, a 5-story, 107-room hotel located at 205 New World Way in South Plainfield, New Jersey. The renovation has greatly enhanced both the guest rooms and public spaces, bringing a fresh, modern design that blends vibrant colors with practical functionality. Notable improvements include a redesigned lobby with contemporary hues, new furniture, updated flooring, and fresh wall treatments. The exterior also received a facelift, with a complete repainting and new patio furniture. The fitness center offers new state-of-the-art equipment and updated flooring. In addition, all guest rooms have been fully remodeled, showcasing updated bathrooms, fixtures, tile, carpeting, furniture, bedding, and artwork.

Hampton Inn South Plainfield all new lobby.

"We're excited to introduce the newly renovated Hampton Inn by Hilton South Plainfield, featuring refreshed guest rooms and enhanced meeting spaces designed with today's traveler in mind," said Michael Koleser, General Manager. "From the modern accommodations to the inviting meeting areas, every detail has been thoughtfully updated to provide our guests with a comfortable, productive, and memorable stay."

Hampton Inn by Hilton South Plainfield-Piscataway is ideally located just off I-287 and I-95, close to a variety of corporate offices, shops, and restaurants. Situated just one hour southwest of New York City, the hotel is only 6 miles from Rutgers University and 23 miles from Newark International Airport. Whether you're visiting the area for business, attending events or exploring the region's scenic attractions, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The hotel boasts a range of amenities designed for a comfortable stay, including a hot breakfast served daily, convenient breakfast-to-go bags, complimentary Wi-Fi, and the 100% Hampton Guarantee, which promises guest satisfaction or a free night's stay. Business travelers and small groups can take advantage of the hotel's naturally lit meeting room and boardroom, ideal for meetings, bridal showers, baby showers, and other intimate gatherings. Guests can also unwind by the outdoor heated pool, and those traveling with four-legged companions will appreciate the hotel's pet-friendly accommodations.

To make reservations or request information, please visit Hampton Inn by Hilton South Plainfield-Piscataway call +1 (908) 561-2600.

About Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit www.buffalolodging.com.

About Hampton by Hilton

As the No. 1 ranked lodging franchise for the last 13 years by Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton — including Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton — serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at 2,765 properties in 33 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as modern and spacious rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Hampton by Hilton is committed to delivering an exceptionally friendly and authentic service all backed by the 100% Hampton Guarantee™. Experience a positive stay at Hampton by Hilton by booking at hampton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hampton by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/hampton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates