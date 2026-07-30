TownePlace Suites Latham Albany Airport Offers a Fresh Take on Extended Stay Travel

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, announced the 114 all-suite hotel, TownePlace Suites Latham Albany Airport, located at 5 Forts Ferry Road, Albany, New York, has completed renovation to its guest suites and public spaces. The refreshed design delivers the modern, comfortable experience today's travelers are seeking, a welcoming place where guests can settle in, maintain their routines, and easily connect with the Albany area during their stay.

All New Lobby

"As the needs of our TownePlace Suites guests continue to evolve, it's important that we provide lodging solutions that truly support life on the road," said Maura Peeler, Regional VP of Operations. "The newly renovated TownePlace Suites Latham Albany Airport reflects the brand's commitment to providing a comfortable and flexible 'real living' experience. With updated design elements and modern amenities, the hotel offers more than just a place to stay, it provides a place to live for guests traveling for extended periods of time."

Our team members are passionate about sharing their local knowledge and helping guests discover the best of the area. Guests can also easily get acquainted with the destination through the brand's signature floor-to-ceiling TowneMap®, which highlights popular places to dine, explore and experience. Conveniently located just 4 miles from Albany International Airport and 10 miles from Downtown Albany, TownePlace Suites Latham Albany Airport offers easy access to many of the region's top attractions and destinations, including the Saratoga Race Course, the University at Albany (SUNY Albany) and Siena College.

Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, this property offers studio and one and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas. Guests can work and relax on their own terms in modern suites that feature full kitchens with appliances and granite countertops, adjustable workspaces with built-in shelves and lighting, a large flat screen television, as well as luxurious new bedding. Most rooms also feature the Home Office™ Suite, designed to provide guests with plenty of storage and flexible space to spread out and make it their own.

The TownePlace Suites Latham Albany Airport allows guests to maintain a healthy lifestyle with an array of food options. While on property, guests can create their own complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area and can fire up their stay by grilling up dinner on the outdoor Weber® grill. The 24-hour In a Pinch® market and On Us® coffee service offer guests the chance to get their snack and caffeine on whenever they feel the need.

TownePlace Suites helps its guests stay organized on the road with the help of its partner, The Container Store® Closet. While staying at the hotel, travelers can unpack their suitcase in a custom Elfa® closet. From drawers to shelves to smart hanging space, you'll find everything you need to make you feel right at home. Other hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center open 24-hours per day, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services. As a brand, TownePlace Suites recognizes that families may include more than just humans, which is why the TownePlace Suites Latham Albany Airport is pet-friendly (fees may apply).

For more information about TownePlace Suites Latham Albany Airport, please visit www.towneplacesuiteslatham.com or call the hotel at (518) 362-8990.

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, and Florida. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit www.buffalolodging.com.

SOURCE Buffalo Lodging Associates