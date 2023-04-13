INSIDE EDGE COMMERCIAL INTERIOR SERVICES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS BENEFIT: THE TAKE 5 MOVEMENT

EAGAN, Minn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside Edge, a leading provider of commercial interior services, is proud to announce the launch of its new employee benefit, The Take 5 Movement for Better Mental Health and Wellness. The benefit will be piloted within the company and is expected to have a positive impact on the mental health and well-being of employees.

Inside Edge has partnered with The Wilder Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives in the community, to create The Take 5 program. The goal of the program is to provide employees with 5 additional days of paid time off each year. Employees will be encouraged to take these days off consecutively and unplug from work to focus on their mental health and wellness. Additionally, they will be provided with resources that aid in managing stress, anxiety, and other mental health concerns.

The Take 5 benefit offers a variety of resources to employees, including access to Health Transformation Consultants, stress-reduction techniques, and self-care practices. In addition, money will be set aside for employees that choose to participate in this via Lifestyle Accounts to reimburse them for out-of-pocket wellness expenses, and more. The program also includes wellness initiatives such as yoga classes and healthy eating tips to promote overall well-being.

"We recognize that mental health is a critical component of overall wellness," said David Moeller, CEO of Inside Edge. "We are excited to partner with Wilder to launch Take 5 and provide our employees with the support they need to manage their mental health."

The pilot program will be rolled out to the company's full-time employees this month, with the anticipation that it finds success and becomes an ongoing benefit offered by the company. The Take 5 program is part of Inside Edge's commitment to creating a supportive and healthy workplace culture, which also includes health and wellness programming through Inside Edge's health insurer, Medica.

Wilder Associate Director of Research, Kristin Dillon, also expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that "The Take 5 Movement draws from research on the best ways to support employee mental health and wellness in the workplace and adds an innovative, person-centered approach to enhance its potential for impact."

About Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services

At its core, Inside Edge is a nationwide project management and flooring installation company, specializing in multi-site location roll outs with an expertise in retail remodel projects.

Inside Edge has begun to expand its services beyond flooring into walls and ceilings, rounding out their ability to offer high quality solutions and Commercial Interior Services to all their customers. For more information about Inside Edge, visit: www.iecis.com

About The Wilder Foundation

Wilder is a nonprofit community organization that creates lasting, positive change rooted in people through direct services, research and community building. We combine knowledge, compassion and action to improve lives today and for generations to come. This initiative was specifically supported by Wilder's mental health and wellness team, which offers support to help families heal and grow, and Wilder Research, a nationally respected nonprofit research and evaluation group. For more information about Wilder, visit: www.wilder.org

