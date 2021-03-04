Inside ETFs and Inside WealthStack join forces in 2021

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside ETFs and Inside WealthStack (formerly Wealth/Stack) will be held concurrently at the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, Florida on September 27 - 29, 2021. In a reflection of how the wealth industry is changing and adapting, the events will be held under one roof for the first time. Both events will offer unparalleled access to curated content and networking opportunities to help financial advisors and investors navigate the future of investment and wealth planning.

While Inside ETFs and Inside WealthStack will retain their independence, purpose, and individual communities, the conferences will be tied together by one overall theme: "Embracing Change." Each conference will offer specialized content for advisors and ETF investors to be equipped with the information needed to help their businesses succeed. Attendees can expect a refreshed Inside ETFs event, which will highlight the impact of the Biden Administration's policies, the macro-economic outlook, the latest ETF innovations, innovations in investing, cryptocurrencies, and more. As for Inside WealthStack, this year's event will highlight topics such as succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, marketing services, analytics, and data usage, to name a few.

"We are very excited to be pairing two of the industry's best conferences together in a year where so much has changed. Inside ETFs and Inside WealthStack will be one of the first engagements in 2021 to offer both in person and digital experiences," said Jill Mavro, Principal, Spoondrift Advisory, and Informa Inside ETFs Advisory Board Chair. "We know that bringing together the industry's best minds across the ETF and wealth management ecosystems will provide attendees access to exceptional ideas, insights and inspiring moments. It felt like a natural evolution to bring Inside WealthStack under the same roof to maximize the experience for all attendees in this way."

New to the scene this year -- and exclusive to Inside ETFs -- is the Inside ETFs Advisory Board, a group of more than a dozen practitioners and industry leaders with decades of experience within the ETF and financial advisory industries. In addition to developing the Inside ETFs agenda, they will also bring their own industry insights and experience to share with attendees. To learn more about who is involved, please see the website for more details.

Additionally, to bring these themes to the forefront, Inside ETFs and Inside WealthStack have partnered with WealthManagement.com, a sister Informa media brand, which will assist in curating the content across both events to ensure timely agendas with new sessions and fresh faces. In addition, WealthManagement.com will extend the events' reach to their actively engaged community of 435,000 financial professionals.

The events will be run according to CDC and local guidelines and will also operate under Informa AllSecure, a series of enhanced health and safety standards designed to raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive, and high-quality organized event experiences.

To discuss sponsorships, speaking opportunities, and other ways to get involved with the events, please contact Erin Wolfe, ([email protected] or 857.296.9479) for more details. To stay up to date on the latest news and updates, please join our social communities at @InsideETFs and @wealthstackconf.



About Inside ETFs

The #1 ETF industry event, Inside ETFs has established itself as the largest and most respected ETF conference in the world. Launched in 2008, Inside ETFs aims to grow the ETF industry and ecosystem.

The annual gathering of the who's who of the ETF industry, Inside ETFs brings together advisors, asset owners, ETF buyers, ETF issuers, index providers, exchanges, regulators, press and service providers for best-in-class networking, industry-leading content, and out of industry insights to get you the information, contacts, and inspiration you need to succeed.

About Inside WealthStack

Inside WealthStack launched in 2019 to bring together the world's largest asset managers with the ultimate goal of inspiring independence and creativity. Bridging the gap between technology, investment management, and practice management, Inside WealthStack demonstrates how to embrace new tech to increase asset management capabilities and optimize portfolios.

Inside WealthStack is aimed at future-minded investors looking for tech solutions to help run their businesses more efficiently. Advisors, portfolio managers, heads of research, and analysts attend for high-powered networking, future-focused content, live demos, and the opportunity to rub shoulders with the brightest minds in the wealth management industry.



