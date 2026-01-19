Inside Gotvoom's CES 2026 VIP Suite: Why Retailers Are Looking Beyond the CES Floor

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotvoom successfully concluded its exclusive VIP suite exhibition at CES 2026, hosted at The Venetian Palazzo. Designed in alternative tandem with the Venetian show floor, the private suite brought together global media, top retailers, and strategic partners for focused conversations on the future of AI-driven consumer hardware and global market expansion.

The exhibition strengthened Gotvoom and its parent company, Hofan Group, in their position as a premier global growth platform for disruptive AI hardware. It unites capital, supply chain, data-driven go-to-market execution, and retail access within a single, integrated system. Hofan Group's AI-led GTM methodology, built on more than 20 years of system-driven brand building, enables emerging technologies to move from concept to category leadership at a global scale.

The Gotvoom CES showcase was curated to foster senior-level dialogue and efficient decision-making. The setting enabled meaningful engagements with retailers and distributors—including national electronics chains and specialty channels—accelerating partnership discussions, retail pilots, and distribution frameworks beyond what is typically possible on the show floor.

The "Innovation Spectrum": From Everyday Tools to Category Creation

Gotvoom's Innovation Spectrum is a curated portfolio illustrating how AI can enhance both daily utility and entirely new product categories. Demonstrations spanned refined, high-velocity consumer products, such as AI webcams, portable Wi-Fi routers, modular portable displays, and productivity-focused devices, alongside new-to-market innovations including AI gimbals, AI glasses, AI-powered NAS systems, AI toys, an AI tennis training robot, an automated home beer brewing machine, and a desktop wind tunnel designed for precision testing.

The portfolio highlighted Gotvoom's ability to validate demand, shape categories, and scale innovation across diverse price points and use cases, bridging consumer accessibility with frontier technology.

Real-Time Validation

The Gotvoom VIP suite drew sustained attention from technology and business media, generating a significant media footprint and reinforcing the commercial relevance of the showcased products. At the same time, on-site engagements with major retail buyers and distributors provided tangible validation of market readiness, with multiple partnerships and next-stage discussions initiated during the exhibition.

Powering Global Expansion

"Hofan Group was built to solve the hardest problem in consumer technology: how to scale innovation globally with speed, discipline, and repeatability," said Eric Wang COO of Gotvoom and Hofan. "CES 2026 is showing that the market is looking for systems that can reliably turn innovation into global business."

With the conclusion of CES 2026, Gotvoom and Hofan Group will continue advancing their mission to serve as the definitive platform connecting disruptive AI hardware with global retail, media, and capital, accelerating the next generation of category-defining consumer technology.

About Gotvoom

Gotvoom is a global innovation and distribution platform specializing in bringing high-potential AI and smart hardware to international markets through curated portfolios, retail partnerships, and strategic brand development under Hofan Group. Founded in 2006, Hofan Group is an AI-driven global brand growth platform that partners with technology innovators to deliver end-to-end market expansion by integrating data intelligence, supply chain expertise, capital, and full-stack go-to-market execution.

SOURCE Gotvoom