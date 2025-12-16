Inside information: Bioretec updates its strategy for 2026-2028 and provides new financial targets

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 16 December 2025 at 8:45 a.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced in September, Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec" or the "Company") has assessed its overall commercialization strategy, pipeline, and options to accelerate growth. Bioretec's Board of Directors has today approved the Company's updated strategy for 2026–2028 and new financial targets for the strategy period.

To support the execution of the new strategy, Bioretec is also currently assessing financing options.

Bioretec's strategy for the period 2026–2028:

Bioretec's strategy and value creation for the next three years focuses on commercial performance and sales acceleration in both the United States and markets outside of the United States (OUS), enabled by continued R&D and expansion of the RemeOs™ product family.

The strategy is based on three pillars:

Industry leading innovation: pioneering world class materials science by demonstrating patient outcomes that validate healing through the absorption of our materials.

World-class clinical and economic evidence generation: expanding the patent portfolio for new and existing materials and research methods to build a sustained competitive market advantage.

Global excellence in commercialization: accelerate our focus on high value repeatable business and collaboration with best-in-class partners globally to achieve market success.

Strategic priorities for the period 2026–2028:

Demonstrate industry leading innovation, clinical evidence generation, and commercial scale by progressing a strong R&D pipeline and introducing at least one new product or indication every 12–18 months, reflected by sustained R&D investments

Build strong market presence and solidify our commercial position in the U.S. through direct distribution channels, targeted Key Opinion Leader engagement strategies, and high-impact training and education

Upgrade our OUS commercial strategy through updated distribution partner selections with rigorous and clear commercial targets and a focused effort on RemeOs™ launches in high value markets.

Establish RemeOs™ as the leading metal alloy absorbable solution in the implant market globally

By the end of the strategy period, Bioretec aims to have established itself as a recognized player in the global orthopedic market and a market leader in innovative metal absorbable implants with the RemeOs™ product family. Bioretec is of the strong view that reaching this position will enable the next strategic steps in order to maximize shareholder value.

Financial targets:

In line with its strategy and priorities for 2026–2028, Bioretec's new financial targets are:

Reach net sales exceeding EUR 10 million by the end of the year 2028

Maintain an average sales margin exceeding 70% during the strategy period

While maintaining a healthy sales margin enables efficient scaling, Bioretec does not expect to reach cash flow positivity or profitability during the strategy period due to the planned strategic investments in R&D and commercialization. The financial targets do not include assumptions of revenue or funding from potential partnership or licensing opportunities within the strategy period.

Bioretec does not consider these financial targets as market guidance for any given year.

Pipeline update:

Bioretec offers two product families, Activa and RemeOs™. The Activa product family is based on self-reinforced PLGA and facilitate healing in orthopedic indications where carrying capacity is not required. The RemeOs™ product family utilizes state-of-the-art absorbable metal alloy technology. RemeOs™ implants can carry more load and are well suited for treating larger bone fractures.

Bioretec has a strong pipeline for launching additional products. The Company is especially committed to expanding the RemeOs™ family with several synergistic products in the coming years, with new types of absorbables already in advanced development and clinical trials.

As highlighted in the strategic priorities for 2026–2028, Bioretec plans to introduce one new product every 12–18 months and establish RemeOs™ as the leading product family and metal alloys as the preferred solution in the absorbable implant market globally.

Bioretec has divided the introduction and commercialization of new products in the pipeline into three different timeframes:

Short term (<18 months):

RemeOs™ Trauma Screws (US portfolio expansion)

RemeOs™ DrillPins ("Nail")

Activa Headless Cannulated Screw

Medium term (18–36 months):

A new, differentiated RemeOs™ absorbable trauma product (e.g. elastic stable intramedullary nails (ESINs), specialty screws, staples, anchors)

Long term (36+ months):

RemeOs™ Spine portfolio

RemeOs™ IM Nails

RemeOs™ Plates

Since commercialization progress is dependent on customary regulatory approval timelines and subsequent prioritization of R&D resources, the Company is not in a position to give a specific order or estimated years for the commercialization of individual products.

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

