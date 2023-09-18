Inside information: Hans Sohlström appointed new President and CEO of Stora Enso

News provided by

Stora Enso Oyj

18 Sep, 2023, 12:23 ET

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION 18 September 2023 at 19:00 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj has appointed Hans Sohlström (58), M.Sc. (tech.) and M.Sc. (econ.), as the new President and CEO of Stora Enso as of today. Hans Sohlström is currently a member of Stora Enso's Board of Directors from which position he is stepping down today. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will now have eight members.

Hans Sohlström has over 30 years of experience in business leadership, including over 10 years as CEO predominantly in the forest and renewable materials industries. Most recently he led Ahlstrom Corporation, Ahlström Capital and Rettig Group. Prior to that, for over 20 years, he held several leadership positions at UPM-Kymmene Corporation, such as Mill Director, Business Unit Vice President and was a member of the Group Executive Team responsible for Marketing, New Businesses and Biofuels, and Corporate Relations and Development.

"Hans Sohlström has shown strong business acumen and leadership skills in his previous positions. He has extensive experience in the forest industry and has gained strong insight into Stora Enso after serving more than two years on its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is confident that Hans Sohlström is the right person to lead Stora Enso through the current challenging market environment towards achieving the long-term financial goals," says Kari Jordan, Chair of the Board of Directors of Stora Enso.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for its confidence in me. Stora Enso is a company whose purpose, values and heritage I strongly support and believe in. It has strong foundations and many growth opportunities. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues in leading our profit turn-around, increasing shareholder value and delivering on our commitment as the renewable materials company," says Hans Sohlström, new President and CEO.

Annica Bresky leaves her position as the President and CEO to pursue new challenges outside of Stora Enso.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Annica Bresky for her leadership and achievements during the past four years. Under her leadership, Stora Enso has made significant structural changes to strengthen its long-term competitiveness in line with its strategy. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours," says Chair of the Board Kari Jordan.

For further information:
Kari Jordan
Chair of the Board Directors
tel. +358 400 686 283

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

For further information:
Kari Jordan
Chair of the Board Directors
tel. +358 400 686 283

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj

Also from this source

Inside information: Hans Sohlström appointed new President and CEO of Stora Enso

Stora Enso begins trading on the OTCQX market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.