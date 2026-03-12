Inside information: Timo Lehtonen takes on a new role at Bioretec as External Executive Advisor and steps down from the management team

Bioretec Ltd Inside information 12 March 2026 at 4:30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Timo Lehtonen, the current Chief Technology Officer of Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec" or the "Company"), will transition to the role of External Executive Advisor (Technology & Strategy) and step down from the Company's management team and Chief Technology Officer role as of 6 July 2026.

In this non-executive role, Lehtonen will support the Company as an external advisor, providing strategic advice on materials science, technology development, the product pipeline, and clinical and regulatory strategy. He will also support the Company in key external interactions with regulators, investors, partners and key opinion leaders, and help ensure continuity of technological expertise during the leadership transition.

Lehtonen has indicated that he intends to participate in Bioretec's planned rights issue announced by the Company on 10 March 2026.

As part of this transition, Bioretec will not be replacing the Chief Technology Officer role on a like-for-like basis. Instead, Bioretec is planning to establish two new dedicated roles to cover the Company's day-to-day operational needs in both product development and clinical affairs.

"Timo has been, and will continue to be, a valuable part of the Bioretec team. His leadership has shepherded Bioretec from early materials science to breakthrough designation leadership, establishing a solid foundation of world-class materials science and technology development. I am thrilled that Timo will be continuing his journey with Bioretec following 6 years of leadership, providing both knowledge continuity and strategic counsel on technology development and materials science, in support of our journey ahead," says Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, the CEO of Bioretec.

"This is a natural moment for me to transition to a new advisory role, while continuing to support Bioretec going forward. Together, we have built a strong foundation in absorbable metal implant technology and advanced a promising product pipeline supported by substantial clinical and regulatory progress. I strongly believe in the future of this technology and in the talented team that will continue to develop it. The progress achieved reflects the deep expertise, persistence and hard work of many people across the organisation. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to continuing to support Bioretec's development and long-term success in my advisory capacity," says Timo Lehtonen.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

