Inside Quantum Technology Announces Launch of QUANTUM TECH POD, the First Podcast Covering the Field of Quantum Computing

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideQuantumTechnology.com, a media property of 3DR Holdings announced today the worldwide publication of Quantum Tech Pod - iqtpodcast.com - the first podcast on the topic of Quantum Technology/Computing. The premiere episode features host Chris Bishop in discussion with researcher Lawrence Gasman, founder of Inside Quantum Technology news, and chairperson of the international series of hybrid conferences including IQT Fall (New York), IQT Spring (San Diego), IQT Asia Pacific and IQT the Hague.

Alan M. Meckler, CEO of 3DR Holdings stated that, "the launch of Quantum Tech Pod is an exciting dimension to our coverage of the rapidly growing field of Quantum Technology and Computing." Meckler adds that, "presently 3DR Holdings is the only organization worldwide offering daily news, research and consulting, conferences and podcasts and that additional services are in the offing."

3DR Holdings currently streams the 3DPod as part of its 3DPrint.com family. Started in 2019, the 3D Pod now features more than 50 episodes featuring some of the biggest names in the 3D Printing industry. It is expected that Quantum Tech Pod will accomplish something similar for InsideQuantumTechnology.com

The first episode of Quantum Tech Pod is available on iTunes, Spotify and InsideQuantumTechnology.com.

3DR Holdings is an international tech media organization based in New York City that produces events, publishes daily news, offers research/consulting and broadcasts podcasts in the fields of Quantum Technology and Computing and 3D Printing. For additional information, please visit https://3drholdings.com

