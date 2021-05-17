INSIDE QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY Event Opens Today, Focusing on Quantum Computing, Networking, Sensors and Cryptography

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DR Holdings today announced the opening of its industry-leading event focused on quantum technologies, the fifth edition of Inside Quantum Technology conference and exhibition. Sponsored by ID Quantique, a world leader in Quantum-Safe Security and Quantum Sensing, Inside Quantum Technology is the premier conference dedicated to the business of quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensors, and quantum technology.

Held online from May 17-20, 2021, the event is organized into eight vertical topics scheduled as half-day sessions, with presentations from CEOs and CTOs at pioneering quantum technology organizations and top executives at the world's leading corporations, including Accenture, Airbus, Amazon (AWS), GE, IBM, ID Quantique, Intel, Verizon, Toshiba, Huawei, Mastercard, Wells Fargo, BMW, L3Harris, Merck, and BT.

Inside Quantum Technology conference session topics will include:

Inside Quantum Technology forecasts for the next decade on the quantum computing market, quantum clouds, quantum sensors and IoT, presented by President Lawrence Gasman .

. Quantum SAFE Technology Evolution

Quantum Computing: Key Trends and Innovations in the Past Year.

Quantum Sensors in Aerospace

Quantum Technology, 5G and the Telecom industry

Quantum Technology in China

The Quantum Internet

Real Applications for Quantum Computing in Banking and Financial Services

Quantum Technologies and the Rise of Cryptocurrencies: Opportunity or Apocalypse?

Quantum and New Drugs and Materials

Quantum in Automotive and Aerospace

For registered attendees who cannot participate in live sessions in real time, presentations will be archived and available to registrants through the end of June 2021.

In addition to its world-class conference program, Inside Quantum Technology will provide participants with opportunities to engage with the industry's leading vendors in its virtual exhibit hall, where visitors can download materials, watch videos, and connect with company representatives. The event will also offer virtual networking opportunities on each day, enabling attendees to gather and engage based on specific quantum-related topics.

For additional details about Inside Quantum Technology, including the complete agenda, registration information, sponsorship and exhibition options, please visit https://iqtevent.com.

About 3DR Holdings

3DR Holdings is a technology media organization with website, research and international trade show interests in the fields of Quantum Technology and 3D Printing. For more information, please visit https://3drholdings.com.

About Inside Quantum Technology

Inside Quantum Technology is the only organization entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to arranging conferences and publishing articles of critical importance to the quantum technology sector, the company's consulting group, provides published reports on important revenue opportunities in quantum technology including quantum computer markets and software, quantum key distribution, post-quantum cryptography, quantum sensors, and on important verticals such as the military, the financial sector, big pharma, and more. For additional information, please visit https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com.

