INSIDE QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY Fall, The Largest Business Quantum Technology Conference and Exhibition, Returns to NY as Hybrid In-Person and Virtual Event from November 1 - 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DR Holdings today announced the in-person return of its industry-leading event focused on quantum technologies, the sixth edition of Inside Quantum Technology conference and exhibition. Sponsored by IBM, Inside Quantum Technology is the premier conference dedicated to the business of quantum computing and will feature presentations and discussions critical to those seeking new business revenues from quantum-related opportunities.

Held simultaneously in NY at The Conference Center and online, the event includes panels and keynotes on 15 vertical topics that include:

November 1 – Emerging Quantum Processor Markets; Quantum Encryption Hardware Evolution; and Opportunities for Quantum Safe and Post-Quantum Encryption

– Emerging Quantum Processor Markets; Quantum Encryption Hardware Evolution; and Opportunities for Quantum Safe and Post-Quantum Encryption November 2 – Quantum Safe: The User Experience; Quantum Sensor Technology Developments; and Quantum Sensor Application Trends

– Quantum Safe: The User Experience; Quantum Sensor Technology Developments; and Quantum Sensor Application Trends November 3 – The Roadmap for Quantum Repeaters and Quantum Memories; Quantum Subsystems, Manufacturing and Materials; and Quantum Photonics Opportunities

– The Roadmap for Quantum Repeaters and Quantum Memories; Quantum Subsystems, Manufacturing and Materials; and Quantum Photonics Opportunities November 4 – Cloud and Other Access Services; Quantum Networking and Path to the Quantum Internet; and Quantum Policy and Funding

– Cloud and Other Access Services; Quantum Networking and Path to the Quantum Internet; and Quantum Policy and Funding November 5 – Quantum Software CEO Summit; Quantum Computing in the Enterprise – End User Experiences; and Quantum in Financial Services

The conference program features 75 sessions from over 100 speakers hailing from the worlds of business, research, academia, finance, and technology. In addition to presentations from CEOs and CTOs at pioneering quantum technology organizations, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about quantum tech initiatives directly from top executives at the world's leading corporations, including Diamond Sponsor IBM, IonQ, Airbus, BT, Cisco, Honeywell, ID Quantique, Rolls-Royce, Intel, Toshiba, Mastercard, Wells Fargo and many more.

"We're looking forward to welcoming attendees back to our New York event, and with the rapid pace of development in the quantum sector, there's a lot of new ground to cover at this year's Inside Quantum Technology Fall conference," said Lawrence Gasman, President of Inside Quantum Technology. "More quantum companies are going public resulting in greater interest from the financial sector, and we're excited to bring the quantum ecosystem together to address the next wave of innovation and business opportunities."

Inside Quantum Technology conference session topics will include discussions of all quantum-related technology and applications in finance, aerospace, automotive, artificial intelligence/machine learning, healthcare and pharma, materials, manufacturing, oil and gas, and military. The event will also address topics around policy, funding, the cloud, and more.

In addition to its world-class conference program, Inside Quantum Technology will provide attendees with opportunities to visit leading vendors in its exhibit hall, both in-person and virtually, where visitors can download materials, watch videos, and connect with company representatives. The event also offers networking opportunities on each day, enabling participants to gather and engage based on specific quantum-related topics.

For additional details about Inside Quantum Technology, including the complete agenda, registration information, sponsorship and exhibition options, please visit https://iqtevent.com/fall/.

