Inside Real Estate Advances AI Strategy by Launching ComplianceAI and Direct AI Assistant Integration with BoldTrail BackOffice

New autonomous compliance capability, powered by SetWave, launches this week. Inside Real Estate also confirms early MCP support, letting AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT work hands-on and perform headless transactions securely within your BackOffice.

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside Real Estate, the technology company behind BoldTrail, announced two steps in its AI roadmap for BoldTrail BackOffice: the launch of ComplianceAI, an automated compliance-review capability built in partnership with SetWave, and announced the upcoming launch of BackOffice MCP, giving brokerages a direct, secure line between their data and the AI tools they choose to run it.

Together, the moves define what an intelligent back office looks like now: compliance that checks itself, and AI that lives inside the systems agents and administrators already run their business on.

ComplianceAI: built into the workflow agents already use

Compliance remains one of the most persistent operational burdens for brokerages. According to SetWave data, a significant share of transaction files are submitted with at least one error or omission, and reviews often conclude days or weeks after a file has closed. ComplianceAI is designed to move that review to the moment of submission.

ComplianceAI changes how brokerages approach compliance, shifting it from something checked after the fact to something built into every transaction from the start.

Throughout the transaction, ComplianceAI runs full compliance checks, validating required fields and signatures, flagging missing or inconsistent items, and cross-referencing the full packet. Agent gets visual compliance reports and the results update in BoldTrail BackOffice automatically, with no separate tool or login required.

"As brokers, we lived this problem first hand. Partnering with Inside Real Estate lets us put that solution directly in front of the brokerages who need it most, inside a platform they already rely on." – Dalton Brewer, Co-Founder of SetWave

Coming next: Direct AI assistance through MCP

Inside Real Estate also confirmed early access for MCP capabilities, an open standard that gives AI assistants a secure, direct line into your transaction and back office operations.

With the broader shift toward agentic AI early in 2026, and working through several iterations with customers, MCP capabilities have allowed brokers, staff and agents to surface the workflows most important to them, including: generating, validating and presenting offers with embedded forms and eSignature, flagging issues before a deal is at risk, eliminating double entry by enriching transaction data automatically, strengthening the consumer experience with transaction timelines and post-close follow-ups, opening new revenue by tracking ancillary services, and making every agent and staff member sharper with bespoke pipeline reporting. The opportunities to unleash their transaction and back office operations were limitless.

"Brokerages shouldn't have to choose between a powerful platform and compliance they can trust. ComplianceAI brings that compliance directly into the workflow our customers already use, catching issues before closing instead of after. And MCP is the next step: a brokerage where an agent can open a transaction, prep the paperwork, and get it signed just by asking, all inside the system they already run on." – Joe Skousen, CEO, Inside Real Estate

This BackOffice MCP work is one piece of a larger shift already underway at Inside Real Estate. Streams Studio, the company's open, MCP-native agentic AI platform, is built to connect brokerages' entire tech stack, not just BoldTrail BackOffice. Paired together, brokers, teams, and agents get a fully AI-enabled real estate operation, from compliance and transactions to lead generation, marketing, and beyond.

About Inside Real Estate

About Inside Real Estate: Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm serving as a trusted technology partner to nearly 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio, BoldTrail, delivers a growth engine for real estate businesses, offering tools for lead generation, marketing automation, client relationship management, back office solutions, and best-in-class integrations. To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com.

About SetWave

SetWave is an AI-powered compliance automation platform built for real estate brokerages, title companies, and mortgage teams. Founded by real estate operators who experienced the burden of manual file review firsthand, SetWave helps organizations review transaction documents faster, identify missing or inconsistent information, and create cleaner, audit-ready files. Its ComplianceAI engine reads transaction packets, validates required fields and signatures, cross-references documents for consistency, and delivers clear issue reports that help teams resolve problems earlier in the process. SetWave's mission is to make compliance faster, smarter, and easier to manage at scale.

SOURCE Inside Real Estate