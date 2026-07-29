Inside Real Estate Opens its AI Infrastructure to the Entire Industry

The industry's boldest AI bet yet, Streams Studio is a new kind of AI platform that any brokerage can build on, no matter what systems they already run.

MURRAY, Utah, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, real estate has relied on technology that wasn't designed to talk to each other. A CRM from one vendor. Coaching from another. Recruiting from a third. Integrations helped bridge the gaps, but disjointed data and workflows still created friction for agents and consumers.

Today, Inside Real Estate is changing that.

The company announced Streams Studio, a new agentic AI platform that enables top producing agents and their teams as well as brokerages and enterprises to build AI workflows across the tools they already use. By connecting existing systems into a unified AI layer, Streams Studio allows businesses to automate work across CRM, marketing, transactions, communications, and other critical platforms without replacing the technology they've already invested in.

Built as a no-code platform, it gives users the flexibility to create AI workflows tailored to their unique processes and connect systems both inside and outside the BoldTrail ecosystem.

"Our vision has always been bigger than adding AI features," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "The next generation of real estate technology will be defined by intelligent connections between people, data, and systems. Streams Studio puts that power directly in our customers' hands. It liberates and empowers you to own your tech stack, your data, your playbook– all of it."

Those capabilities are powered by the infrastructure Inside Real Estate has spent over a decade building: 150 million consumers. More than one trillion high-intent signals. Coverage of 92% of U.S. listings. More than 135 million AI-powered agent alerts delivered every month.

The announcement follows the successful launch of the Streams App earlier this year. Agents using the AI-powered app are twice as likely to be taking action daily– they're sending 2.5x more text messages, and making 7x more phone calls.

The launch expands Inside Real Estate's growing AI ecosystem, including its recently announced partnership with Buffini & Company, bringing AI-powered productivity tools to one of real estate's most respected coaching organizations. It is available now to an invite-only cohort of teams and brokerages alongside Inside Real Estate's growing coalition of technology and coaching partners. → Request Access

About Inside Real Estate: Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm serving as a trusted technology partner to nearly 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio, BoldTrail, delivers a growth engine for real estate businesses, offering tools for lead generation, marketing automation, client relationship management, back office solutions, and best-in-class integrations. To learn more, visit insiderealestate.com.

SOURCE Inside Real Estate