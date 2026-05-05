Inside Real Estate and Buffini & Company Announce 'BoldTrail + Buffini Mode'

The Referral System That Builds Careers Meets the AI Engine That Scales Them

MURRAY, Utah, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffini & Company and Inside Real Estate today announced BoldTrail + Buffini Mode, a landmark partnership that brings three decades of proven referral-based coaching methodology directly into Streams, the AI-powered mobile workspace that is available first within Inside Real Estate's flagship solution BoldTrail. The partnership was unveiled at Unite 2026, Inside Real Estate's annual user conference in Charleston, S.C., where Buffini & Company Chairman and Founder Brian Buffini joined Inside Real Estate CEO Joe Skousen on stage for the joint announcement.

[Watch Joe Skousen & Brian Buffini talk about the announcement]

For agents, the partnership represents something the industry has never seen: the coaching system that has produced an average income of $369,400 among coached members — 10 times the national average — united with the most advanced real estate technology platform, trusted by 400k agents, teams, and brokerages. Proven methodology and cutting-edge AI, working together rather than in parallel.

"By integrating thirty years of Buffini's referral methodology directly into BoldTrail's AI and mobile ecosystem, Streams, we're giving our members an unfair advantage. This isn't just the next version of our system; it's a new frontier of productivity." Buffini shared. "Buffini agents are the best in the world and we're going to make them even faster, smarter, and more scalable than ever before."

BoldTrail + Buffini Mode pairs Buffini & Company's relationship-based coaching model with BoldTrail's AI-powered platform. Streams was built to solve the adoption problem that has plagued real estate technology for years. Rather than giving agents more to manage, it distills their pipeline down to the highest-intent signals and tells them exactly what to do next — not a report to analyze, a cue to act. That simplicity is driving 2.5x productivity gains and three times more conversations per lead. Pair that with Buffini's thirty years of teaching agents to build careers on relationships and referrals, and you've addressed both sides of the equation: the technology removes the friction, the coaching instills the discipline.

For Skousen, it's all a part of a broader move towards agent-centric, AI-powered innovation. "The leaps in capabilities we're able to provide for our clients right now is very exciting. We're making things smarter, faster, AI-enabled, and more intuitive for agents. You pair that with the Buffini coaching methodology that adds that extra layer of human engagement and coaching-driven accountability? That's when the game really changes."

Darin Dawson, newly appointed CEO of Buffini & Company, echoed the sentiment. "This is an incredible time to lead in this industry. We aren't just following the shift toward smarter technology and deeper integrations—we are the ones architecting it. By building partnerships around agents' actual needs, we're setting a new standard. When we align cutting-edge technology with a proven methodology, we don't just keep up; we redefine what winning looks like for everyone."

Buffini & Company has trained more than 4 million real estate professionals across 47 countries over 30 years. BoldTrail serves more than 400,000 users across top brokerages nationwide and generates two to three times more warm conversations per lead through its AI-powered engagement tools.

Agents and industry professionals interested in getting a sneak peek of what's coming with BoldTrail + Buffini Mode can register for an upcoming webinar at buffini.com/BoldTrail. The webinar will walk through the platform experience and what the partnership means for agents at every stage of their business.

Inside Real Estate is the technology company behind BoldTrail, the real estate industry's leading platform serving more than 400,000 agents and brokers nationwide. BoldTrail combines AI-powered lead engagement, smart CRM, marketing automation, and a mobile-first experience built for how top producers actually work. Inside Real Estate partners with some of the most recognized brokerages in the country to help teams grow faster and operate smarter. Learn more at insiderealestate.com.

Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by industry thought leader and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company's proven relationship-based referral methodology has helped coached members earn 10 times the national average. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 4 million professionals in 47 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffini.com.

SOURCE Inside Real Estate