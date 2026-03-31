Inside Real Estate Launches Streams, an AI Mobile Workspace Built to Deliver 250% Agent Productivity from Day One

Powered by decades of real estate intelligence, Streams surfaces the right signals at the right moment — so agents act faster and close more business.

MURRAY, Utah, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside Real Estate, the technology company behind the BoldTrail platform, today announced the launch of Streams, an AI-powered mobile app designed to help real estate agents respond faster, stay proactive, and convert more opportunities while on the go. Streams is available first for BoldTrail users, and shortly after for BoomTown users, with additional platforms coming soon as part of Inside Real Estate's broader AI rollout.

The app is the latest innovation driving the AI Advantage, Inside Real Estate's strategic framework for outcome-driven AI built to help agents engage faster, act on high-intent signals, and close more business. The app delivers real-time lead signals, urgent follow-ups, and AI-powered assistance directly to agents' phones.

"AI is everywhere in the conversation right now, but flash without impact doesn't mean much to the real estate professionals we serve," said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. "The difference between AI that sounds impressive and AI that actually closes deals comes down to two things. First, the intelligence behind it – AI is only as powerful as the breadth, depth, and quality of its inputs. We've spent decades building what no one else in this space has: tens of millions of leads, hundreds of millions of behavioral signals, trillions of data points, all analyzed and optimized to drive outcomes. Second, the ability to act on that intelligence effortlessly; not just a simpler interface, but the power of conversation, meeting agents where they are, in the moment that matters."

Leads favorite listings, revisit properties, and submit showing requests at all hours — but those signals are often buried in dashboards and CRM activity logs. By the time agents notice them, the moment to engage has already passed. Streams solves that by putting the right signals in front of agents at the right moment, surfacing who's heating up, what needs immediate attention, and what to do next, while keeping the CRM updated automatically so nothing falls through the cracks.

"Our goal with Streams was to remove the gap between when a lead signals intent and when an agent can respond," said Julia Laurin, Chief Product Officer at Inside Real Estate. "By combining real-time signals with an AI assistant in a mobile-first experience, we're helping agents stay proactive wherever their day takes them. The early results have been incredibly encouraging, with beta users showing 3X more conversations and up to a 250% increase in productivity. What excites me most is what this points toward: an AI layer that drives immediate, measurable value for agents from day one. Streams is the first expression of that vision."

Streams serves as the mobile activation layer of the BoldTrail AI Advantage, connecting signals generated across the broader ecosystem – including HomeSearch AI, Learning Alerts, and Concierge AI – so agents receive timely insights and can act on them immediately.

Agents in the field are already closing business with it. One Beta participant shared his experience: "I've been using the Streams app, and it's been working really well — so much so that I have acquired two more clients. I've taken them out for viewings right off the hop, and conversations are easy, fluid, and timely. I feel like I have a lot more creative space here in terms of what I can do to help my real-time research so that I'm being relevant when people are initiating conversation. The notifications, the user interface, and the quick response are all good."

A New Kind of AI for Real Estate

The intelligence behind Streams is built on something that can't be replicated overnight: decades of data spanning tens of millions of leads, hundreds of millions of behavioral signals, and trillions of data points — all analyzed and optimized for one purpose: outcomes. Paired with a conversational experience that puts that intelligence to work instantly, Streams represents a new model for how AI should work in real estate. For years, the industry tried to solve agent productivity by adding more tools. Inside Real Estate's answer is different: an AI engine that any brokerage, team, or tech ecosystem can harness to drive agent productivity and business growth, regardless of which platforms they are already running. Agents should not have to change how they work to benefit from AI. The technology should meet them where they are. Streams is the first expression of that vision, and the foundation for what comes next.

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About Inside Real Estate: Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm serving as a trusted technology partner to nearly 400,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their branded portfolio, BoldTrail, delivers a growth engine for real estate businesses, offering tools for lead generation, marketing automation, client relationship management, back office solutions, and best in class integrations. CoreHome, Inside Real Estate's homeownership lifecycle platform, empowers agents to serve clients throughout the complete homeownership journey with seamlessly connected tools for search, transaction, and ongoing service delivery. BoldTrail provides a suite of tools to streamline operations, boost productivity, and ultimately help real estate professionals close more deals. To learn more visit insiderealestate.com.

SOURCE Inside Real Estate