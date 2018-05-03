Inside Rx, a Prescription Savings Program from Express Scripts, Expands List of Discounted Brand-Name Medications

"From the beginning, we have focused our program to deliver discounts in the most critical therapy classes affecting people in our country," said Leslie Achter, CEO of Inside Rx, a partially owned subsidiary of Express Scripts. "Increasing the portfolio of products available in therapy classes such as women's health, depression and neurological conditions provides our customers with greater choice at a price they can afford."

The Inside Rx prescriptions savings program, which offers discounts that average 40 percent per prescription on brand-name medications -- and 80 percent off retail prices on a robust list of generic medications -- added new therapies for attention deficit, infections, inflammation, menopause, migraine, overactive bladder, seizure and thyroid disorders. Conditions expanded with new medications include heart disease, depression, erectile dysfunction, acid reflux and growth hormone deficiency. A full list of conditions and brand medications offered through the program can be found at InsideRx.com/Featured-Medications.

Savings on the medications available with the Inside Rx card could be beneficial to patients who are uninsured. The program may also help insured patients who choose to pay out of pocket if their plan does not provide coverage of a certain medication available through Inside Rx.

To benefit from the Inside Rx discounts, eligible users simply need to download the free discount card from InsideRx.com or via GoodRx.com/brand and present it at one of the 40,000 participating pharmacies which includes national chains such as CVS, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and Walgreens. There is no membership fee or other costs to obtain the card which could save patients hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year.

*Average savings per prescription for Inside Rx users are based on cash price versus Inside Rx price for featured brand medications.

About Inside Rx

Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Inside Rx provides affordable access to medication, especially for the uninsured and those navigating the changing healthcare landscape.

Powered by our parent company, Express Scripts, and working collaboratively across the pharmacy supply chain, Inside Rx delivers access to a broad list of branded medications that treat many common, chronic health conditions.

Visit https://insiderx.com or follow us @Inside_Rx on Twitter, to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Luddy

(201) 269-6402

jennifer_luddy@express-scripts.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inside-rx-a-prescription-savings-program-from-express-scripts-expands-list-of-discounted-brand-name-medications-300641894.html

SOURCE Inside Rx

Related Links

http://www.insiderx.com

