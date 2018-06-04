Inside Rx® Prescription Savings Card Boosts Deep Discounts on Brand-Name Medications to more than 130 Drugs

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside Rx, LLC, a partially owned subsidiary of Express Scripts (NASDAQ : ESRX ), today announced it added 14 new medications to its brand medications listing for the Inside Rx® prescription savings card. The program now offers deep discounts to over 130 brand-name drugs to patients who are uninsured or underinsured and pay the retail price for their medications. The new brand products may offer more affordable access to cancer and nasal polyps therapies and expand access to anti-fungal, COPD, acne, asthma, heart health, infections, and topical steroids treatments.

Launched in May of last year, Inside Rx is providing more affordable access to thousands of patients paying full retail price for prescription medications. In the last 14 months, Americans have been able to save more than $160 million through the program. The medications are offered at discounts that average 80 percent off retail on generics and 40 percent per prescription on featured brand-name drugs.*

Savings on brand medications offered through the program include treatments of common conditions such as acid reflux, allergy, attention deficit disorder, depression, diabetes, erectile disfunction, migraine, neurological conditions, pain and inflammation, seizures, and thyroid disorders. A more comprehensive list of the discounted brand medications offered can be found at InsideRx.com/Featured-Medications.

"Inside Rx is a champion for patients needing more affordable access to prescribed brand and generic medications that can help them heal or better manage chronic conditions," said Leslie Achter, CEO of Inside Rx, a partially owned subsidiary of Express Scripts. "Our new and expanded partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers who share in our commitment to patient savings provide patients with deep discounts on the brand drugs they need or prefer."

Savings on the medications available with the free Inside Rx card could be beneficial to patients who are uninsured. The program may also help insured patients who choose to pay out of pocket if their plan does not provide coverage of a certain medication. To benefit from the Inside Rx discounts, eligible users simply need to download the free discount card from InsideRx.com or via GoodRx.com/brand and present it at one of the 40,000 participating pharmacies. Inside Rx can be used at national chains such as CVS, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies, Walmart and Walgreens. There is no membership fee or other costs to download or use the card which could save patients hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year.

*Average savings per prescription for over 50% of users of Inside Rx card are based on cash price versus Inside Rx price for featured brand or generic medications, as indicated.

Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Inside Rx provides affordable access to medication, especially for the uninsured and those navigating the changing healthcare landscape.

Powered by our parent company, Express Scripts, and working collaboratively across the pharmacy supply chain, Inside Rx delivers access to a broad list of brand and generic medications that treat acute and many common, chronic health conditions.

