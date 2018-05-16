Inside Rx Prescription Savings Program Marks First Anniversary By Achieving $100 Million Savings Milestone

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In just one year, customers of the Inside Rx® prescription savings program collectively have saved $100 million on their medications. Inside Rx, launched by Express Scripts (NASDAQ: ESRX) in May of 2017, is celebrating its first year of providing deep discounts on more than 125 brand-name medications, and a robust list of generic medications, for Americans who are uninsured or pay out-of-pocket for their prescriptions.

Inside Rx offers comparable pricing information for medications in local participating pharmacies. Affordable access to prescription medications is important for the uninsured and underinsured. Eligible patients can easily access deep discounts on brand-name and generic medications. Users simply download the free discount card from InsideRx.com and use at participating pharmacies. The Inside Rx Pets Program provides deep discounts on select medications to help pets stay healthy. Inside Rx Pets offers savings on commonly prescribed medications such as insulin and antibiotics.

Inside Rx offers patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol more affordable access to the therapies they need at a price they can afford, with average savings of 40 percent off on brand-name and 80 percent off retail on generics medications. It also offers access to many other therapies including treatments for epilepsy, erectile dysfunction, migraines, and dermatology drugs not often covered through health insurance.

"We work with drug manufacturers and retail pharmacies to constantly increase our portfolio of products and offer eligible uninsured and underinsured patients deep discounts in the most critical therapy classes affecting people in our country," said Leslie Achter, CEO of Inside Rx. "Since launch, we have also added a Spanish-language version of our website to help Spanish-speaking patients have access to the online information." The site is available at InsideRx.com/Es.

Earlier this year, the program launched Inside Rx Pets offering savings on select medications commonly prescribed for pets purchased at any of the participating pharmacies.

To benefit from the Inside Rx discounts, eligible users simply need to download the free discount card from InsideRx.com and present it at one of the 40,000 participating pharmacies including national chains such as CVS, the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and Walgreens. There is no membership fee or other costs to obtain the card.

For a complete list of the medications and participating pharmacies, as well as restrictions and eligibility information, visit InsideRx.com. The Inside Rx card is not insurance.

*Average savings per prescription for Inside Rx users are based on cash price versus Inside Rx price for featured brand medications.

Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Inside Rx provides affordable access to medication, especially for the uninsured and those navigating the changing healthcare landscape.

Powered by our parent company, Express Scripts, and working collaboratively across the pharmacy supply chain, Inside Rx delivers access to a broad list of branded medications that treat many common, chronic health conditions.

