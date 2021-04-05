Inside the April/May Issue of AARP The Magazine: Michael Douglas, Your Pandemic Recovery Plan and Fraud in the Family

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an issue jam-packed with intriguing interviews, smart advice and eye-opening reports, cover star Michael Douglas delivers on all three. The Golden Globe, Emmy and Oscar Award-winning actor and producer discusses life lessons about his career, family, fatherhood, and his focus on future work, with no plans to retire anytime soon.

This month's issue also offers all-new conversations with Jackson Browne and Sharon Stone, plus a particularly timely health report to help all Americans over 50 recover from the physical and mental effects of a year living with a pandemic. You'll also find a wide range of smart money information, clever meal prep ideas, what's next up on TV and in the movies, and much more.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Michael Douglas

In a candid and revealing Q&A, the Hollywood vet recalls pivotal moments from his childhood and college years; lessons from his mentors; his favorite career moments; and the ambitions and goals that still drive him. After a year of TV binging and focusing on family, the 76-year-old is looking forward to getting back to work.

Health Special: The Pandemic Recovery Plan

From meal routines to sleep habits and fitness regimens, AARP experts provide ingenious tests to see whether a year of pandemic living has hurt your overall health, and then outline crucial and critical steps to quickly upgrade both your physical and mental well being. Learn how to properly assess your weight gain, curb troublesome eating patterns, and more in our annual spring health guide, customized to people in their 50s, 60s, or 70s.

Sharon Stone

At 63, iconic actress Sharon Stone knows exactly what she wants, and is not afraid to talk about it in the wake of the release of an intimate autobiography. In the April/May issue of AARP The Magazine, Stone candidly discusses her views on self-expression, letting go, embracing family and how she stays focused.

Jackson Browne

The legendary singer-songwriter has no plans to slow down at 72. Ahead of an anticipated tour with James Taylor, Browne speaks to AARP The Magazine about his unusual youth, his career trajectory, giving virtual shows, his challenges with fatherhood, and more.

Fraud in the Family

It's the crime no one wants to talk about, but which remains rampant in America: When family or friends steal from someone they claim they love – usually, an elder in a state of physical or mental decline. In this month's Money Saver, fraud expert Doug Shadel investigates whether stealing from family has increased during the pandemic, and whether any new tools have emerged to stop the practice. The answer is "yes" to both.

The Mega World of Gaming

From a business standpoint, gaming is roughly eight times larger than the music industry in America and increasingly, older Americans are putting on their headsets and joining the fun. In this intriguing investigative report, AARP the Magazine shows just how pervasive gaming has come in our everyday lives – ranging from simple solo games on your phone to deeply immersive role-playing console games that can devour whole days at a time. The report features a who's who of game developers and experts, talking both about how our passion for digital games today evolved from the arcades of the 1980s, and where the pastime will be going next.

