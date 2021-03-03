"Inside the Business of the NFL" Virtual Panel, Hosted by University of Pennsylvania Wharton Alumni Club of South Florida, MLE Law and SportsEpreneur, to Take Place on March 25

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 25, former National Football League (NFL) General Manager Michael Lombardi and VaynerSports Co-CEO AJ Vaynerchuk will participate in the "Inside the Business of the NFL" virtual panel brought to you by the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Alumni Club of South Florida, MLE Law and SportsEpreneur. Michael Elkins, founder of MLE Law and host of the "Quarter Four" podcast, will moderate the panel.

MLE Law Quarter Four Podcast

Wharton Alumni Club members' networking will take place from 7–7:25 p.m.; the panel discussion for all attendees will happen from 7:30–9 p.m.

Throughout the event, Lombardi and Vaynerchuk will discuss how lessons from the NFL apply to the modern business world, including building culture, decision-making, hiring, contract negotiation, creative thought processes and more.

Lombardi is a former NFL general manager and three-time Super Bowl-winning executive, having spent 30 years working for the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Cleveland Browns. He writes a column for The Athletic and hosts his own podcast, "The GM Shuffle." He is the author of the book "Gridiron Genius," through which he provides the blueprint that makes a successful organization click and win, and discusses mistakes unsuccessful organizations make that keep them on the losing side.

Vaynerchuk is co-CEO of VaynerSports and oversees the company's entire operation. In 2009, prior to founding VaynerSports, he and his brother Gary Vaynerchuk launched advertising agency VaynerMedia. While working on VaynerMedia, AJ Vaynerchuk was an active angel investor, counting Uber and Venmo as successful startups in his portfolio. He is currently a proud board member of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is the business school of the University of Pennsylvania, a private Ivy League university in Philadelphia. Established in 1881, the Wharton School is the world's oldest collegiate school of business and today has more than 90,000 active alumni worldwide.

Wharton Alumni Club of South Florida members will attend the event for free. The cost for non-members to attend is $45. Members can sign up for the event, and non-members can purchase tickets for the event, at www.whartonsouthfla.com/business_of_the_nfl. Attendees will be emailed a link once they purchase a ticket.

About The University of Pennsylvania Wharton Alumni Club of South Florida

The Wharton Club of South Florida provides education and networking opportunities for the 2000 alumni that live or work in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties. It is one of the largest and most active business school alumni networks in South Florida. Many of its events, including the "Inside the Business of the NFL" event, are open to non-Wharton affiliated guests as it seeks to educate and network with leaders throughout the South Florida community.

About MLE Law

Founded by Michael Elkins, MLE Law is a full-service labor and employment law firm that uses modern technology to give businesses, individuals and municipalities a legal experience that is efficient, transparent and price-predictable. It is located at 633 S. Andrews Ave. Suite 500, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more information, visit mlelawfirm.com or call (954) 401-2608. Elkins is also changing the way lawyers grow their business. He is the founder, producer and host of the "Quarter Four" podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About SportsEpreneur

SportsEpreneur is the content platform where sports & entrepreneurship collide! Collaboration and content marketing for the entrepreneur with a sports passion. Check it out at SportsEpreneur.com.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350

[email protected]

SOURCE MLE Law

Related Links

https://mlelawfirm.com

