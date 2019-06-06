Inside the June/July Issue of AARP The Magazine

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NEW AGE, a portfolio of photographs and stories that reveal the ways aging has changed in America and across the globe, makes its world premiere in the new issue of AARP the Magazine. This landmark project – which features all-new images from 22 award-winning photographers – was over a year in the making. Also in the issue: an investigative report on emerging drugs that may push average human lifespans past 100.

The NEW AGE feature package includes:

A New Age photo portfolio:

AARP partnered with legendary Magnum Photos to dispatch photographers to 27 locations in 13 nations on six continents to capture remarkable elders around the world, including Japan's remarkable centenarian cluster, seventy-something ski jumpers in Norway, first-time students in a "grandmother's school" in India, and many more. These photos reveal that how we work, play, connect with family, and serve our communities are all being redefined as our longevity grows and technology changes what is possible.

Can a Single Pill Keep You Healthy to 100?

A little-known network of government-funded labs has spent the past 15 years searching for a drug that may arrest aging at a cellular level, making the body far less susceptible to diseases like cancer, Alzheimer's, arthritis and heart failure. Some are showing great promise in their initial human trials. Could a pill that blocks the diseases of aging be available soon?

If You Believe This, Invest in That

With longer lives comes longer-term investing. Financial experts show how to align your investing to your beliefs (whether optimistic or pessimistic) about the future of the world.

Remaking an Icon

Actor Jeff Daniels took on the challenge of his career: to refresh and revitalize one of America's most beloved patriarchs – Atticus Finch – in Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed Broadway retelling of To Kill a Mockingbird. Through tireless preparation and years of experience, Daniels succeeded in creating a version of Atticus Finch's character that was respectful of Gregory Peck's iconic movie portrayal, yet breathed new life and relevance into the role.

Also in the June/July issue:

Health

We can achieve better balance in just 10 minutes a day with simple stability moves. ATM shares how strength and balance training can improve your ability to stay centered and stable on your feet, from toe tap exercises to arabesques to knee bends with heel raises.

PLUS:

Joe's Prostate Talks: A startling interview reveals tried-and-true ways that men can protect their prostate. Emerging evidence indicates that a proper diet could help keep the gland in safe hands, with eating greens at the top of the list. In a study of nearly 1,000 men, those who ate more leafy greens, such as spinach and collards, had a 34 percent lower risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer.

Money

Setting money aside can be as easy as downloading an app on the iPhone or Android. With Tip Yourself, you can link your bank account to a separate 'tip jar' account to reward yourself when you reach a goal. With Qapital, money automatically jumps from your everyday bank account into a new 'goals' account. It's really that easy – just let the apps do it for you!

PLUS:

Finance expert Jean Chatzky weighs in on the great mortgage debate – is the key to a secure retirement a paid-off mortgage? Find out how Chatzky helps 50-year-old Dawn Anderson and 60-year-old Stuart Squire find common ground on the topic.

History/The Moon Landing

It has been half a century since Apollo 11 astronauts became the first men to walk on the moon, and Neil Armstrong took "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." AARP checks-in with a handful of celebrities to capture their recollection of this historic moment in time. Actor William Shatner vividly recalls this moment in history, as it unfortunately coincided with a miserable time in his life when he did not have a job, was broke, and recently divorced. Actor Harry Hamlin was camping in Canada at the time, but was able to locate the only television within 50 miles and watch the telecast with a group of strangers.

The A List

Actress Lorraine Toussaint proves age is just a number at 60. The acclaimed actress, best known for playing Vee in Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black," provides seasoned advice for actors just getting their start – "I tell young actors: Live fully. Don't skip beats, don't push anything away – go straight down the barrel," she says. Also in the A List, take pride this June by joining one of more than 150 Gay Pride Month marches.

Summer Living

ATM shares the perfect summer checklist, from BBQ must-have gadgets to beach chair upgrades to hot vacation reads. Cozy up on a reclining beach chair on the warm sand with Helen Russell's The Atlas of Happiness to learn about the three views of happiness, or grab Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead's gripping novel The Nickel Boys.

