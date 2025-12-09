Inside the Luxury Event Stylist Celebrities Are Quietly Booking for Proposals, Parties & Premieres

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based designer and entrepreneur Brittany Williams, Owner, CEO, President, and Lead Designer of Designed for Luxury, is redefining what it means to create memorable, elevated experiences. After spending half her life decorating for loved ones and those in need, Williams has transformed her passion into a thriving, full-service event design company known for crafting custom, luxurious environments for any occasion.

Designed for Luxury specializes in custom event décor tailored to each client's unique space and vision. Every design is personalized from start to finish, with Williams offering a seamless process: she creates the concept, sources all materials (or works with those provided by the client), executes the full setup, and handles the complete breakdown.

In addition to décor and styling, the company offers custom charcuterie boards, elevated table settings, florals, and an expanding inventory of specialty rentals, including floral backdrops and a photo booth. In 2026, Williams will also debut two new experiential additions: a mobile bar and champagne wall.

Designed for Luxury serves a wide range of occasions, including:

Private events





Proposals & anniversaries





Corporate events





Dinner parties





Holidays





Weddings





Themed parties and more

With a strong focus on service, Williams prioritizes client satisfaction at every step, checking in throughout the planning and design process to ensure the final experience feels magical, meaningful, and effortless.

"I love transforming spaces in ways that feel magical and luxurious," Williams continued, "designing environments that elevate every detail and become the backdrop for unforgettable moments and lifelong memories."

While proudly rooted in San Diego, Designed for Luxury also serves clients across Southern California and is available for travel nationwide.

For more information or to book an event, visit DesignedForLuxuryCo.com .

