Inside the Market for CBD Pet Products White Paper from Packaged Facts and Honest Paws

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaged Facts' Senior Pet Analyst, Shannon Brown, and Communication Manager, Daniel Granderson, share their interview with CBD pet company Honest Paws and their insights into the pet market in this complimentary white paper, Inside the Market for CBD Pet Products.

Honest Paws, a CBD (cannabidiol) pet product company, offers an insider's perspective on a highly competitive market segment that is both increasingly popular and frequently misunderstood.

Download the white paper for free here:

https://www.packagedfacts.com/Content/White-Paper-Inside-the-Market-for-CBD-Pet-Products

Featured also in this white paper are findings from Packaged Facts' April 2019 report, Pet Supplements in the U.S., 7th Edition. The report provides a thorough analysis of the threats and opportunities expected as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of pet wellness. The market is expected to show steady growth for the foreseeable future driven by increasing interest on pet wellness in the broader pet products industry.

A complete listing of Packaged Facts' pet studies are here:

https://www.packagedfacts.com/pet-products-services-c124/

